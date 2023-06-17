Kids set sail in boats of their own creation Saturday for the inaugural cardboard boat races at the 50-meter outdoor pool at the Roosevelt Swim Center.

The event was supposed to happen Saturday, June 10, but was moved back a week due to rain.

"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, get their creativity going," Parks and Recreation Specialist Lindsey Myers said. "All the kids have had so much fun. There's laughing, giggling. The parents are laughing and having fun. So it's great to see. It's a big family-team effort."

Seven teams participated in the races, with each team having two kids. The boats could only be made out of cardboard and duct tape.

Teams had the chance to win one of three awards: the fastest boat, the Titanic and best design.

Teams qualified for the fastest boat award as long as they made it to the other end of the pool, which only one team ended up doing.

Most ended up sinking. The Titanic Award was for whoever sunk the fastest, which ended up being 20 seconds.

"It's something different that we haven't tried. It's an event that I've seen other communities do, you know, East Coast, West Coast," Myers said. "I thought let's give it a shot and see what we can do here in the Midwest."

The sisters that ended up being the only team to make it the length of the pool were so excited for the races that they skipped breakfast.

"It was fun with my sister, and I will just remember this day because we don't know if we'll do it again," said Naomi Oaks, 7.

Julia Oaks, 12, shared that it felt nice because their mom also got first place doing a cardboard race in college.

The duo took two days to put their cardboard boat together and they watched YouTube videos for help.

"At first I was like super nervous, but it's really fun," Julia said. "And I'm glad to do it again."

They didn't want to go first, but they didn't want to go last. They ended up going second and their mom, who had to drop their brother off at the airport, was also able to stop by to watch them race as well.

"I would just say, whoever has not done it, you should really do it because it's really fun," Julia added.