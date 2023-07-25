One vacant spot remains on Rapid City's Historic Preservation Commission with less than a week left to apply.

The city encouraged that residents with an interest in historic preservation apply through the Citizen Interest Application on the city's website.

The deadline is set for 5 p.m., Monday, July 31.

Seven citizen volunteers are on the city's Historic Preservation Commission who are appointed by the mayor and city council.

The commission has regular meetings, about two times a month. They will also have work session and committee groups to work on different assignments and projects.

The commission applies for grant funds and looks at proposals for identifying potential historic properties.

Members maintain a website and do social media outreach, as well as have a number of projects that are education and outreach based.

Sarah Hanzel, planning project division manager, says the commission also reviews building permit projects and makes recommendations to the city council.

A historic review is required for any project that affects the exterior of a historic structure which follows Rapid City ordinances and South Dakota codified law. A permit from the city is required.

The review process uses the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation, which recommends repairing historic fabric rather than replacing when possible. If replacement is necessary, the new material should match the old in design, color, texture and material.

A review will go to the city council if there is potential or actual harmful effect to the historical building and the South Dakota State Historic Preservation Office doesn't approve a case report on the property.

The Community Development staff submits the case report to the city council for review.

"It's one component of our sense of identity as a community that we have this historic downtown and we have historic neighborhoods that tell some of the beginnings of our community, and it creates a central place as far as Rapid City, it helps to contribute to that," Hanzel said.

She also said that they look at the importance of Indigenous people in the Black Hills. It's not related much to architecture but it's a part of the community's whole history.

The committee works to preserve the quality of life and natural environment of the community by participating in activities to protect historic structures and sites. The work provides a shared understanding of history and culture through continuous stories that "strengthen social bonds, shape community identity and help to bridge the city's past to its future," according to the commission's website.

Commission members represent stakeholders of the Downtown Historic District, the West Boulevard Historic District or industry professionals.

Members of this commission have also demonstrated interest or experience in historic preservation. They represent the professional disciplines of history, architectural history, architecture, archaeology, planning, urban planning, American Studies, American civilization, paleontology, law or cultural geography.

It can also increase the economy and diversity of the community through preservation and restoration of historically and architecturally significant buildings and sites.

Hanzel said in the mid-1970s, the West Boulevard Historic District was added to the national register and a year later the City of Rapid City formed the Historic Preservation Commission.

Since then, the commission has done projects to produce planning documents, survey historic properties and districts, engage with property owners and community members about the importance of historic preservation to local communities, and nominate properties to the National Register of Historic Places.

The commission is staffed by and housed within the city's Community Development Department.

Hanzel says that she would encourage anyone who's considering applying to find out more about the commission by reaching out to the mayor's office at (605) 394-4110 or the Community Development Department at (605) 394-4120.