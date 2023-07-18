The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District held a public meeting Thursday at the Alex Johnson Hotel in Rapid City to explain the current state of munitions clean up at the Badlands Bombing Range project.

Discussion focused on the anticipated fieldwork that will be happening at the range, a walkthrough of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act process, and the schedule for the fiscal 2023 and 2024 years.

This project has been decades in the making, beginning in 1998. Much of the effort focuses on environmental clean up and safe disposal of possible explosives left behind by military training exercises on the site over decades.

The Badlands Bombing Range was formerly used as a defense training site.

According to the National Park Service, a large part of the Pine Ridge Reservation was used by the U.S. Air Force as a bombing range during World War II. The area was used for air-to-air and air-to-ground firing practice, as well as precision and demolition bombing exercises.

About 340,000 acres of the Reservation were used and 125 families were relocated in the 1940s from their farms and ranches.

The Circle of Cars, located in the range, is an area where old, pre-World War II car bodies had been arranged in circles as targets for B-17 pilots and machine gunners from the nearby Rapid City Army Air Base, which is now Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The South Dakota National Guard used portions of the bombing range after the war as an artillery range.

Most of the range was declared excess property by the USAF in 1968 and the National Guard stopped using the land in 1976.

The Air Force still owns 2,500 acres, but it isn't used any more, according to the National Park Service.

With the Liability Act process, the team is currently in the first steps of the remediation project, which is going out and mapping where hazards are found. This is not the study of the extent of contamination, a risk assessment or removal step, according to officials.

Russell Paterson, project manager of the Authorized Organizational Representative team, explained that the smallest hazard they are expecting to find is 20 millimeter bullets, but there could also be larger items like practice bombs in the area.

"My guess is that in large part, this has to do with environmental justice," Lisa Madore, project manager for the Corps of Engineers, said. "We have this thing called the top 10, where certain projects keep people up at night; This is not one of those but this is pretty high up there as far as importance and making sure that we do the right thing."

People asked questions and shared concerns about the project during the meeting. Shawn Swallow, Oglala Sioux Tribe liaison and bombing range specialist, said some residents are worried about radiation potentially being in the area due to the hazards.

There is no evidence of radiation and there was no record of radiation-powered weapons used, officials said.

Another concern was the process that the team has regarding historic tribal sites.

There will be a number of specialists on the team, a paleontologist, an archaeologist and a biological resources monitor. The team will also be trained to recognize potentially historic sites.

The location of cultural sites will be recorded, but the Corps will follow an agreement established with the tribe, such as excluding those areas completely from the investigation.

Preliminary assessment is the first step of the Liability Act process, which is looking through history records and researching to learn where munitions were used. According to Program Manager Ed Staes, some of the historical records they referenced included interviews with residents relocated from the area at the time.

In 2018, the team took a Light Detection and Ranging assessment to develop a topographic LIDAR map of the area.

The map doesn't show any greenery or trees, which allows the team to identify crater features or above-ground targets. Using the analysis, the team can determine likely locations of possible munitions or explosives over large areas.

The project is currently in the site inspection and remedial investigation stage meaning inspectors physically go out and record different anomalies both on and below the surface.

The site inspection consists of reviewing available information like analytical data, organizing the project team and developing necessary plans, performing the field work, visually inspecting the site and collecting samples and evaluating all data and preparing the report.

The unexploded ordnance teams will conduct a visual inspection of areas 150, 450 and 750 feet parallel to existing roads. The LIDAR showed that 90% of suspected target areas are located within 750 feet of an access road.

The teams will document the location of any munitions and explosives of concern or munitions debris found.

If the team comes across a non-accessible area because of steep terrain or other hazards, it will be documented and surveyed with optics when possible.

The two areas crews are working in are the south central and east side of the project area.

One is over 65,000 acres with 820 miles anticipated for the survey.

The east side of the area is about 42,300 acres and 398 miles and was inspected in 2022. The team surveyed an additional 46.5 miles in June and no physical evidence of munitions use was found.

Remedial investigations serve as the mechanism for collecting data to characterize site conditions, figuring out the nature of the hazard and evaluating the risk to human health and the environment. This step is performed to determine the most effective remediation method.

Crews will collect data with "advanced geophysical classification" equipment to investigate metallic items that could be below the ground surface.

The list will be further examined to split the space into high-density and low-density areas. If high-density areas are identified the team will conduct additional investigations. If crews find something dangerous to human safety or the environment following the RI, they will go into removal action to promptly remove the contaminants.

The two-decade project is larger than other Army Corps of Engineers projects, which adds a level of complexity to the approach that the team can take.

The Badlands project is 342,00 acres. The next largest project the agency has undertaken was a little over 200,000 acres while many are usually under 1,000 acres.

Madore said they are trying to take a step back and look at everything as a whole to figure out the best strategy.

"I don't have all the answers, but what I can tell you is that as a team, we are working on a path forward to look at the site more comprehensively and do what makes the most sense," she said. "Now understanding that we're going to have to rack and stack the order of importance, according to health and human safety, some things can wait. And that may be part of this too is that there wasn't enough information known way back when it was started that we probably should have done something 20 years ago."

The Corps finished the site inspection for area two in June this year. Fieldwork for area one is planned to start this week and will last six to eight weeks.

Circle of Cars is scheduled for fieldwork from mid-Aug. The Corps will focus on reporting their findings in 2024.

Once complete a plan will be prepared and proposed at a public meeting where people can share their comments and recommendations. The comments will then be reviewed and adjustments could be made.

Mike Madcharo, of the Environmental and Munitions Center of Expertise, explained that there's still flexibility in the process for community involvement.

Depending on what could be needed, a lot of conversation might happen between the Tribe and the team.

"I think it helps build relationships and trust and community," Madore said. "And I think that we've lacked that in my estimation. That's what I'm trying to build."