The City of Piedmont's attempt to involuntarily annex land north of its current city limits has received pushback from residents in the area.

The land the city is trying to annex includes five unplatted lots, two having ag status and one platted lot with ag status.

The reason for the annex, according to the city, is to regulate the area with consistent development and enforcement throughout the territory.

“We're in it to try to maintain the small town feel of our community,” said Phil Anderson, president of the Piedmont Board of Trustees, at the Meade County Commission meeting Tuesday. “We're trying to protect the citizens that we have, we're not looking at expansion, and the growth model that everybody supports. We don't necessarily believe that, we believe we represent the people that elected us, not the people that are trying to expand."

Many residents oppose the annexation because they feel the property targets the lowest population and the highest land mass. While residents of the proposed annexation would also have to pay city taxes, there could also be an additional financial burden to the community to bring costly services to the area. Piedmont Board of Trustee President Phil Anderson says the city is not taking the action for the tax dollars.

“I’m very concerned about the potential financial burden and risks that this poses to my current and future small ag enterprise,” said Keith Swett, a resident of the proposed annexation area, Tuesday. “After a long search, we [Swett and his family] found this unrestricted 40-acre parcel already set up with yards, outbuildings, shop and hay ground. Unfortunately, to get these attributes, we had to pay a premium for that."

He explained that they moved in this past winter and have a handful of things to do this spring. Their next goal would be to attain the ag status once they grow their efforts and get an income from it.

"Then we receive a letter in the mail that caused a lot of concern. Piedmont is trying to annex our property," he said. "Being brought into city limits, we're losing one of the most desirable attributes that this property came with — the lack of restrictions. I'm honestly worried that adding outbuildings infrastructure and having to check with the city before I can expand or adjust my operations will increase the time and cost and hassle in order to be able to be successful."

The issue has been discussed at two meetings with the city, and Tuesday, the Resolution of Intent to Annex Real Property was brought to the Meade County Board of Commissioners.

According to state Codified Law 9-4-5, annexation of unplatted territory can’t be adopted until it has been approved by the board of county commissioners. Unplatted territory is any land that has not been planned or mapped out by a duly recorded plat or any agricultural land.

After hearing from the city and residents, the Meade County Board of Commissioners asked a few questions regarding city ag zoning, water hookup fees and road districts within the proposed area.

The county board then made a motion to not approve the plan as presented, which Commissioner Gary Deering (Dist. 1) said was because “there’s too many questions for me to vote to approve it.”

The motion carried with four in favor while Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek (Dist. 3) abstained.

The city can still have public hearings to adjust boundaries to not include the lands that are subject to approval by the county.

Following the county’s decision, Anderson said they will "move forward with our annexation of everything except the ag property."

Prior to this, the city held a special hearing about the Resolution of Intent May 30, giving residents a chance to get answers to some of their questions. According to the meeting's unapproved minutes, Anderson started by recognizing that people are mad and explained why the city was looking at annexing the land.

People asked about what residents of the area get with this annexation, zoning and the procedure. It was also mentioned that more information would be nice at the next meeting, like city limit maps.

Over 10 people shared their concerns and asked more questions during the public comment session of Piedmont’s Board of Trustees June 6 meeting. The board answered the main reason for annexation was orderly growth.

Another question asked was: When annexing, why not get upper Main Street or the housing subdivision off Chimney Canyon Road?

The board answered that those areas were already developed, are already effectively zoned and have a commonality of use. The board doesn't want to annex locations just to increase tax revenue; those areas don't want to be annexed. The crowd responded that they also didn't want to be in the city limits.

There is currently no set date for a special meeting or public hearings to adjust the boundaries of the annexed land.