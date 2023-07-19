Box Elder and Rapid City are entering an agreement with South Dakota Department of Transportation to install a new street called Hotel Way on the east side of Rapid City to access a number of hotel properties.

The change will be on the east side of Elk Vale Road, south of the I-90 interchange.

The Rapid City Council unanimously approved the agenda item to authorize the mayor and finance director to sign the agreement between the two city governments for the maintenance of a portion of Hotel Way at Monday's meeting.

There is currently a frontage road used to access the hotels. The SDDOT will close the access because of how close it is to the interchange and move it farther away from the interstate for some safety clearance.

Hotel Way will connect the access road to Cheyenne Boulevard. It'll run on the east side of the Black Hills State University-Rapid City campus and to the west of Woodworks Supply.

"It's a necessary connection," Rapid City Engineer Roger Hall said. "We've just been in the facilitator mode, working with Box Elder and the DOT to get it done."

The road will be located in Rapid City limits but the properties that need the road are almost all within Box Elder's city limits.

To make construction easier, organizations have agreed Box Elder will build and maintain the road.

Rapid City will eventually own and maintain the road, but there currently is no time set when the transfer of responsibility will happen.

Projects between Rapid City and DOT are common and Hall said they're very important, from road reconstruction to traffic signals to beautification projects.

"We've got great working relationships with all these people because we do have DOT highways that run through the city of Rapid City, and Box Elder is adjacent to us, and we have great working relationships with these guys," Hall said. "We partner with them quite frequently, and it's a very good strong partnership with both the DOT, Box Elder and all of our surrounding communities."