According to a new report by ReadyNation released Thursday, nearly half of South Dakotans live in a childcare desert, where there are three or more children per licensed care opening.

ReadyNation brought together an online panel of speakers Thursday to address the issues presented in the report and to discuss potential solutions. ReadyNation is a nonprofit that unites membership organizations to promote solutions to help the next generation be successful, productive members of society, according to the group.

Stephanie Wiegand, a mother of four kids, shared her experience of staying at home instead of working as a registered nurse at the Deadwood hospital.

Both she and her husband work in the healthcare industry. He's a physician assistant in the Deadwood Emergency Room and it was his career that brought the family to South Dakota near the beginning of the pandemic.

At the time of their move, they had a one-year-old in the family who would've required full-time daycare for Wiegand to work.

Wiegand said she was only able to find one childcare provider in the area, but they were full and had a "very long waiting list." The daycare hours were also not conducive for the 12-hour shifts required for her profession.

She found the same issues when looking for daycares outside the community, in addition of having to drive to drop off and pick up her kids.

"As a parent I know I'm not alone in these problems," Wiegand said.

She currently watches her sister's two kids because she was unable to find childcare when moving into the area. And for about seven months, she helped one of her husband's co-workers with their newborn until that family could find a full-time childcare site outside of the community.

Wiegand said there are three areas this state lacks in childcare which is access, affordability and quality.

On affordability, one of Wiegand's friends wants to go back to work but feels like she can't do both — work and pay for daycare — so she chose to stay home.

According to ReadyNation’s report, almost three-quarters of more than 800 parents surveyed reported it's a challenge to access childcare and more than half said it is a significant challenge to find affordable or high-quality care.

It’s often too expensive when parents are able to find childcare. In South Dakota, a center is about $7,400 per year.

The quality of childcare changed whether care providers are licensed or registered with the state. Those who aren’t registered are not subjected to health or safety rules.

For solutions, a number of businesses are trying to help overcome the childcare crisis.

Michael Bockorny, CEO of Aberdeen Development Corporation, said there are over 400 business leaders interested in taking action to address the issue.

Businesses are also taking steps because the lack of childcare in the area turns away new employees or even employees thinking about transferring to the area.

"There are not enough providers for the demand and it's not an easy solution," David Emory, former chairman and CEO of Black Hills Energy, said.

Black Hills Energy ended up constructing a childcare center at its new headquarters. The center can take 48 kids, from months old to 4 years.

It's full to capacity, Emory said, and the waiting list is almost equal to the capacity.

Pioneer Bank and Trust in Rapid City started a childcare reimbursement program during the pandemic when spouses were getting laid off. The program pays for the first $5,000 per year of childcare expenses.

Bockorny said Pioneer employees have had more thanks and gratitude for this benefit than any other.

Aberdeen Development Corporation has also helped to try closing the gap in childcare by developing a daycare named the "Just Kidding Childcare Center."

They worked with a growing church in their community which takes up the second floor of an office-type property while the corporation was able to get a capital loan to build the first floor as a nondenominational childcare center.

The center is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate shift workers and while the capacity is currently 60 kids, there is an additional remodel happening to double the size to 120.

Leaders of ReadyNation are asking state and federal policy makers to support the access to affordable high-quality care because businesses can’t be the only answer, according to Emory.

“South Dakota policymakers must promote health and safety in childcare settings by providing resources and through policy initiatives and must support the childcare workforce," Emory said, "including through compensation enhancements and education and professional development opportunities.”