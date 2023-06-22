About a dozen people arrived at Tuesday's Piedmont Board of Trustees meeting as the conversation over the involuntary annexation of land around the area continued at City Hall.

"I'm looking for the rightness, like the benevolence in all of this, because they are public officials, they are accountable to the community," Keith Swett, resident of agricultural land in the proposed annex area, said. "They are trying to do their best by the community. I do genuinely believe that. I think it's maybe ill-informed or can't see the forest from the trees. They're trying to treat a perceived threat from absentee developers and folks that go the other way with things. They're not looking at the bigger threat that sits within the community as it is."

A few years ago, Piedmont Board of Trustees approved replatting for a developer after being told he was going to put three housing developments on the lot. Because the land isn't in Piedmont's city limits, the developer had to go to Meade County for building permits, which he later changed with the county to build an apartment building on the land.

It's the main thing that the City of Piedmont wanted to avoid.

"We're going to continue to try to move forward and protect the valley from some of this development that we're seeing," Piedmont Board of Trustees President Phil Anderson said. "What we're seeing a lot of, it's really not the kind of growth that I think the people that live out here want."

The board is continuing the annexation process, after the Resolution of Intent was rejected by Meade County's Board of Commissioners at their June 13 meeting. Piedmont plans to annex platted lands that don't need county approval.

Residents said they were mainly confused, especially when things first started. Now they really want to know the "why" surrounding the decisions being made.

"I think one of the biggest challenges is just looking at the motivation for the annexation and that being really unclear," said Swett. "It doesn't make a whole lot of sense on balance, looking at a big chunk of land that doesn't bring a whole lot of economic density."

Another issue with this proposal was how the city was planning on bringing water out to the would-be newly annexed residents. One local said during the meeting the only benefit to landowners would be the city water, but landowners already have their own wells and don't want city water.

Being a Class C municipality, the city is not required to have a comprehensive plan for providing expanded infrastructure when annexing land. Some residents annexed previously say they still haven't gotten city water.

"It's a hard pill to swallow. You're going to annex us and you're gonna make us pay taxes. But what are we receiving?" said Kari Kissinger, a resident in the proposed annex area. "I come to town to go to the Post Office or come [to City Hall], which are both very rare."

Kissinger's property is on the other side of Interstate 90 from current city limits, which brings even more concern for getting city water to her land, since the city would have to cross railroad tracks and the interstate.

"I get where they're coming from, but the hard work is figuring out that economic density," Swett said. "How do you bring businesses in? How do you bring the tax dollars in? How do you pay for a thriving, vibrant community? That's a really hard problem."

Most residents who bought land north of town paid a premium they said, mainly to have a certain level of freedom with their property, instead of having to go through the city with any changes they might need or want to do.

"We were hoping to be far enough out into the county where we can just kind of be and just relax," said Gina Ortemeier, a proposed annex area resident. "We're hoping to retire here, and that's why we built our house out here. Now, it's like, 'OK, then we got to deal with all this.'"

Anderson said the reason why the city is looking at that specific area is because it's the target area for the development.

"The argument of 'they don't want to be involved,' well, they'll certainly want to be involved when somebody puts a junkyard on one of the lots next to their place," he said. "Then they'll be coming in screaming, and most people don't look that far ahead. They're just worried about, 'Oh, that's gonna raise my taxes.'"

The board isn't looking to annex other areas because they've already been developed. The city said the intent of annexation is not centered on tax dollars. The board wants to keep negative development from happening and find ways to bring in positive development to help grow Piedmont's tourism industry and help campgrounds, motels and restaurants.

"I believe they're not interested in tax dollars from us. I agree with that and I have no objection to the tax dollars themselves, as long as it is a fair deal, right?" Swett said. "Does it make sense for the community at large? Even if we don't get services and those sort of things, there is still going to be a cost to the community over time that we're not making up for."

Ortemeier and Kissinger also shared concerns about whether residents within the city actually want the land to be annexed.

"Are they really talking to the people? Do they really know what they want? How do they feel about taking that land, but going past the development that's already settled and looks like a good revenue for money for their community? They're not looking at that," Ortemeier said.

The board is obligated to hold a second public meeting and announce when it will be held. A date has not been set. They can then amend their resolution to change the boundaries of the area they want to annex into the city.

Swett says he hopes the annexation will come to a vote, especially if they can get enough people excited about it to sign a petition.

"The next public hearing is going to be certainly interesting," he said. "I'm hopeful that more of the community shows up, so they can hear what's going on. This is all kind of off to the side and the public isn't aware that this stuff is happening, and I think people would actually care if they understand what it means, not today, not tomorrow, not next year, but two years down the road, five years down the road. There's going to be an economic impact."