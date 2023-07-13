The City of Rapid City and Avid4 Engineering, Inc. hosted a public information meeting about the multi-phase Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction project Tuesday at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Nearly 100 people attended the meeting to learn more and to ask questions about the project.

The construction will eventually widen Sheridan Lake Road from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard to five lanes, and will accommodate existing and future increases in traffic, including a new 10-foot bike path on the west side of the road and a five-foot sidewalk on the east side.

The project will also reconstruct Catron Boulevard and Corral Drive to accommodate two thru lanes and two left turn lanes, make minor adjustments to city utilities like installing new water lines, sanitary sewer main and storm sewers, and provide acceptable lighting levels to the road and installing new traffic signals, according to officials.

Through resident questions, Avid4 Engineering President John Van Beek shared that when the project begins, traffic will be condensed to two lanes and there will be access at all times to the Autumn Hills plaza.

Some residents were concerned about different roads and neighborhoods being potentially used as ways for drivers to avoid the construction.

While the city is not going to have a detour for the project, it is likely people will take alternative routes, but there are plans to monitor during construction and to have the tools to address those issues when they come, according to Van Beek.

The merging lane at the intersection of Catron Boulevard and Sheridan Lake Road will also be removed. Van Beek said the double left turn, which is the heaviest movement at the intersection, would cause conflicts if they continued to allow a free right and that it's safer for both pedestrians crossing and other drivers on the road.

Residents also brought up questions about turning at the intersections with trucks and trailers, medians that will be put up at the Corral Drive and Catron Boulevard intersections and crosswalks in the area.

John Mattson, a resident of the area, felt the city and Avid4 Engineering answered the questions brought up and felt the meeting itself went well.

He also said the meetings are important.

"You could let out steam if you're upset because of what's going on," he said, "but mainly, so you get information on it."

This project has been in the works since the City of Rapid City finished the Sheridan Lake Road Traffic Study Report from Corral Drive to Albertta Drive in 2019.

The report showed vehicles using the road every day increased from 4,000 in 1995, when the road was first built, to 16,000 in 2019. And it is expected to continue increasing as the area develops more.

The project was planned to start about four years after the study in order to set money aside for the $25 million project.

Avid4 Engineering is designing the road reconstruction while Mainline Contracting, Inc. was approved for the $5.8 million bid award for the utility, wall and sidewalk breakout work at the June 20 City Council meeting.

The breakout project will be the first phase of work and includes forming a common utility trench for City IT and private utility companies for power, gas and communications to relocate, and building a retaining wall and sidewalk on the east side of the corridor.

Moving the utilities over during the breakout project and finishing up the retaining wall and sidewalk saves the city from having to coordinate the move of those utilities during the actual project.

"It is essentially going to help us speed up so when the expansion project comes along, all that we have to focus on is the above ground stuff," Sara Odden, senior engineer of the City of Rapid City, said. "Doing that breakout project ahead of time limits and greatly reduces the amount of underground work that we have to do for the widening, thus helping us to get this whole widening project done faster."

The sidewalk will later be used as a pedestrian access route when the main reconstruction project occurs.

Mainline Contracting is looking to begin the breakout project in mid-October, Odden said. They do have a deadline set for May 24, 2024.

Main reconstruction is currently scheduled to begin June 3, 2024 which will be done surfacing Aug. 15, 2025.

The full project is currently set to finish October 2025.

For project updates, people can visit sheridanlakeroad.com and for questions or concerns, call Avid4 Engineering at 605-343-3311 or email info@avid4eng.com.