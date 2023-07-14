Cassandra Birrenkott, an associate professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at South Dakota Mines, has been accepted into the 2023-2024 Executive Leadership in Academic Technology, Engineering and Science (ELATES) program at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

ELATES is a national leadership development program that promotes senior women faculty and "faculty allies of all genders" in leadership for academic engineering, computer science and other STEM fields. It develops fellows into effective leadership roles at their schools with a commitment to increasing the representation of women in STEM, according to Drexel.

This program provides training and development for fellows part time of the full year. There are three in-residence sessions of 4-6 days for fellows to learn more and increase their skills in higher-education business practices, project management with stakeholders and effective communication in different leadership platforms.

Sessions include online readings and assignments, monthly conference calls, interviews with officials at home institutions, Institutional Action Project development and mentoring to use new skills in their work at home institutions.

Drexel states that the ELATES program launched in 2012 and has "graduated over 150 alumnae from over 64 sponsoring institutions."

Birrenkott said she is excited for the opportunity to be a part of the program and bring what she learns back to S.D. Mines. She was also encouraged by the Mines' administration to apply for the program.

“I once had a mentor tell me, ‘You can’t be what you can’t see,’ and I love that quote because it highlights that if we are expecting our students to be leaders, we need role models of good leadership in every part of our campus,” she said. “Being accepted to ELATES was certainly not an individual effort on my part; it included support from multiple leaders on campus."

Birrenkott also received a scholarship from the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network (KEEN) which will cover her tuition in the program.

KEEN, which Mines is a part of, is a partnership of more than 55 colleges and universities across the country, with a mission to reach undergraduate engineering students with entrepreneurial mindsets to be able to create personal, economic and societal values through their work.

“The combination of the developmental leadership that ELATES will provide and the curiosity, connections, and creation of value that KEEN emphasizes is really important on our campus,” Birrenkott said. “We can teach our students exceptional academics, but industry also requires students to excel at soft skills like teamwork, collaboration, consensus building and emotional intelligence. Leadership starts at the top, and having the opportunity to learn these skills as a faculty member will help to propel our students to leadership positions as well.”