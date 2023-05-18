The City of Box Elder is calling on all residents, businesses and organizations to participate in a day of service to clean up trash, garbage and debris throughout the city.

“This will be an exciting day of building community partnerships in an endeavor to take pride in the Black Hills and help beautify our transforming city,” said Matt Connor, public information officer for the City of Box Elder.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning in the Box Elder Community Center at City Hall located at 420 Villa Drive. Participants will be placed in small groups and assigned specific zones or roadways of the city targeted for clean-up. All participants in the clean-up day will receive a light breakfast, a high visibility t-shirt, and a celebratory lunch to close out the event.

It is important that every participant register by May 30. Registration for the event can be completed on-line at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd6tnNYf6WVtNtsTISjRDCQOOhQOylr_HWd00Rlz27uuoSvAA/viewform?usp=share_link.

Additionally, phone registrations during normal business hours can be completed by calling Mikki Gubka at (605) 923-1404.