Beguin, Blayne

Blayne Beguin, a charming man with a megawatt smile and twinkling blue eyes was born October 14, 1934 on the Beguin ranch twenty miles south of Rushville, Nebraska to Henry and Agnes Beguin. He was the second of four ornery boys. He passed away on June 14, 2020, at his home.

Blayne rode a horse to a one room country school through eighth grade, and then attended Rushville High School where he was an athlete, playing three sports, and winning a gold medal at state track. He completed one year of veterinary school, but left school when his dad had a heart attack and Blayne was needed to run the ranch. He returned home because his older brother was in Korea and the younger two were still in school.

He married Myrna Peters and they had four children, Candie, Roxie, Angie and Rex. After Myrna passed Blayne married Judy Berryman and she had two sons, Kirk and Craig, whom he adopted. Later the couple had a son, Cody. Blayne and Judy would have celebrated their 50th anniversary next month.

He loved rodeos whether he was competing, judging, or mentoring aspiring cowboys. When he was younger, he rode rough stock and steer wrestled until his brother returned from the service. They ran the ranch together and were renowned team ropers, known as the Beguin Boys. They hit every jackpot rodeo in the area continuing to compete at old timers rodeos.