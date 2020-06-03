Belvadine Reeves Lecher

CHADRON | Belvadine Reeves Lecher, 98, of Chadron, NE. died peacefully at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE.. on April 13, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will be published at the time of the memorial service. Memorials may be given in her memory to Chadron United Methodist church, The Dawes County Historical Society, or the organization of your choice. The services for Belle have been entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home in Chadron.

