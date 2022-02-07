Big first half sends Cards past Alliance

The Chadron Cardinals built a 32-14 halftime lead and went on to post a 53-39 victory over the Alliance boys on Tuesday, Feb. 1 on the Bulldogs’ home court.

The Cardinals didn’t exactly shoot the lights out, making just 21 of 54 shots for 38.8% from the field, but led all the way, had balanced scoring and played good defense. Chadron also defeated the Bulldogs 59-51 at home on Jan. 14. This is the first year the Cardinals have swept their Box Butte County rivals since 2013-14.

Chadron led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter and then outscored the Bulldogs 19-5 in the second period to grab most of the momentum.

Alliance’s Kysen Walker sank a three-pointer to open the second stanza, making it a 13-12 game. But the Cardinals went on a 16-0 binge before the Bulldogs’ leader, Kellen Muhr, made a layup as the clock was winding down. Gage Wild sank a trey soon afterwards, giving the Cards an 18-point halftime lead.

The hosts put things together better in the third quarter while Chadron’s offense struggled. Although Alliance outscored the Cards 14-7, the difference was always at least 11 points — 39-28 — the score as the quarter ended.

Chadron tallied seven of the first eight points in the fourth period to secure the verdict.

Justus Alcorn scored 14 points to lead the Cards in scoring and also grabbed eight rebounds. Xander Provance finished with 12 of each and converted several of his rebounds into baskets.

Cody Hall also made a big contribution by adding seven points, five of them in the second period, when the Cardinals surged ahead.

Muhr paced Alliance with 14 points. Nic Waldron contributed eight points, all in the second half. Scottsbluff also defeated Alliance 79-34 on Friday night, meaning the Bulldogs have lost their last six games.

Chadron — Justus Alcorn 14, Xander Provance 12, Cody Hall 7, Dawson Dunbar 5, Gage Wild 5, Collin Brennan 4, Gaurav Chima 3, Broc Berry 3. Totals: 21-54 (4-17) 7-13 53 points, 33 rebounds.

Alliance — Kellen Muhr 14, Nic Waldron 8, Jayden McCracken 6, Kysen Walker 5, Taylom Timbers 3, Isaac Waldron 2, Ben Miller 1. Totals: 16 (4) 2-3 39 points.

Chadron 13 19 7 14 ---53

Alliance 9 5 14 11 ---39

3-pointers: Chad—Dunbar, Wild, Alcorn, Chima, all 1. All—Muhr 2, Walker, Waldon, Timbers, all 1.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0