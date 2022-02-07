Bomb threat hoax causes CSC evacuation Friday evening

Students, visitors and staff were ordered to evacuate Chadron State College Friday afternoon after the campus call center received a telephone bomb threat.

Officials said the evacuation order was issued shortly before 3 p.m. Friday after the threatening call was received. Students who has no place to go off-campus were directed to assemble at the Assumption Arena while law enforcement determined the extent of the threat.

According to an update from CSC, the Chadron Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Dawes County Sheriff's Office, campus security and other law enforcement all responded to the scene. After approximately five hours of searching, the evacuation order was lifted at 7:45 p.m. when no bomb was found.

"I want to thank the students and employees who took this threat seriously and did the right thing by evacuating campus in a safe manner," said CSC President Randy Rhine. "I am so glad we did not find anything and I truly appreciate the help law enforcement provided. They all responded quickly and worked efficiently to get our campus back to normal."

The evacuation not only disrupted academic life at CSC, but athletic competition, too. Friday night's men's and women's basketball games against Adams State University were postponed until Sunday.

Law enforcement is still investigating the threat.

During the evacuation, CSC Director of Housing Austen Stephens said 119 students checked in to the Assumption Arena and some CSC employees welcomed students into their homes.

Stephens said on average, 50 students spent the next five hours playing basketball, cornhole and other games while law enforcement searched the college campus. Staff and representatives of St. Patrick's church provided board games, chairs and tables to help students be comfortable and entertained. Chadron High School Principal Jerry Mack provided basketballs and CSC provided food.

Additionally, Stephens said the Eagle Theater offered a free movie night in addition to the regularly scheduled event on Sunday.

“The theater was flexible, in light of the emergency, allowing students to bring their assistance animals as long as they were under proper control,” Stephens said.

While awaiting word for the campus to be cleared, Stephens said Amy Carnahan, a graduate student in Student Affairs, researched the possibility of overnight accommodations at the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department facility on West Eighth Street and the 4H Building at the Dawes County Fairgrounds, if needed.

“I would not be surprised if other businesses and individuals were willing to pitch in and open doors to students. We live in a great community,” Stephens said. “Everyone from President Rhine to emergency responders to Housing staff were marveling at the calm and timely response from students. Their cooperation was essential during a situation like this. We were so proud of our students during this incident.”

