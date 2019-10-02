Three additional individuals were inducted onto the Dawes County Historical Museum’s Wall of Fame, Saturday, during the museum’s annual History in Action Day.
Those inducted were Val Fitch, Dorothy Earl and Marcus Cain.
Fitch was a nuclear physicist born in Merriman on March 10, 1923. He and co-researcher James Cronin were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1980 for an experiment done in 1964 that led to the discovery of the phenomenon of CP violation. The discovery helps explain the dominance of matter over antimatter.
Fitch was the youngest of three children born to cattle rancher Fred Fitch and school teacher Frances nee Logsdon. After his father was injured in a horse-riding accident, the family moved to Gordon where Val attended and graduated from high school in 1940.
Fitch attended CSC for three years before transferring to Northwestern University. His college time would be interrupted by his drafting into the U.S. Army in 1943. He was initially assigned for training under the Army Specialized Training Program but later joined the Special Engineer Detachment that provided technicians for the Manhattan Project, The United States’ research and development program that produced the first nuclear weapons.
Fitch died at the age of 91 in 2015 in Princeton, New Jersey.
Also inducted was Deb Earl, a local humanitarian who was born in Chadron in 1902. After moving to Wyoming with her parents, where they homesteaded, Earl married Clay Morris and eventually moved back to Chadron in 1932.
After the passing of her husband, and at 87 years old, she began cooking for the hungry and served over 16,000 meals. She was known to say, “I cook and serve them one good meal a day seven days a week, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. I never know who’s going to show up. Doesn’t matter. They are all human beings and fine folks in need.”
Earl died in 1991 at the age of 89.
Marcus Cain was the third individual honored. Cain was raised on the table and attended school at Deadhorse until quitting in his sophomore year to farm. He was impatient with a lack of power and the time it took to complete farming tasks, so he began making his own farm machinery. According to Phyllis Carlson he was credited with creating the first reticulated tractor and his innovations were an inspiration to machinery manufacturers. Cain even refined his own crude oil, providing fuel to the area.
Although the induction ceremony was held on Saturday, plaques are not yet available to formally place on the wall.