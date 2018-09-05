This past Wednesday, Jack Smith of Morro Bay, Calif., caused a stir in Dawes County as those passing began to notice the neon-vest clad skateboarder cruising east toward Chadron on the shoulder of Highway 20.
Smith rolled into town on the afternoon of his 14th day of a cross-country trek that will eventually take him to Williamsburg, Va., with every mile traveled via skateboard.
Not quite what you’d expect if you pictured a skateboarder making a transcontinental ride, the Morro Bay skateboarding legend and former professional entered his first competition in 1975 at the Bahne/Cadillac National Skateboard Championships in Del, Mar, Calif., the site of one of the sport’s most historically significant moments, where the infamous “Z-Boys,” Stacy Peralta, Jay Adams, and Tony Alva, of the Zephyr Skateboard Team, changed the landscape of skateboarding forever.
Not long after, in 1976, at the age of 19, Smith set off on the first of his cross-country skateboard treks.
Now on his fifth cross-country trip, the first atop an electric skateboard, Smith began in September of 2016 and traveled 460 miles to Mountain Home, Ida., before deciding to stop due to safety concerns.
“I’ve been skateboarding since the 60’s,” Smith, who is 61 years-old, says, “but (in 2016) I didn’t get the electric boards until a couple of weeks before I was supposed to do the trip and I just wasn’t all that comfortable on them.”
Since then, Smith says he’s been on an electric board nearly every day for the last two years and felt confident enough to begin the trip again, two weeks ago picking up where he left off in Idaho.
Accompanying Jack on the trip is his wife Cathy Smith who recently retired from the Orcutt Union School District after 35 years as an educator. Cathy fills a crucial role in the trek as the pilot of couple’s support vehicle.
“I’m doing this ride (partly) because I wanted to finish it, and I’ve always wanted to do a solo skateboard ride across America but never had the time to do it because of the time it would take if you were pushing the board,” Jack says.
When Jack began skateboarding boards were little more than toys. “I tell people that if you could make it down your driveway without killing yourself you were a superstar,” Jack says, “they were really just that bad.”
In the mid-70’s the advent of urethane wheels changed the industry, making skateboards more controllable; now, in 2018, Jack is undertaking the nearly 3,000 mile trip atop a board powered by a battery and controlled via wireless remote.
Despite riding the eboard, an M1 model provided by Inboard Technology of Santa Cruz, Calif., being like riding a Prius, as Jack says, the trip isn’t just a push through the park.
“It’s much more difficult than I ever thought it would be,” Jack says. “I jokingly told people before I left, ‘yeah, the only thing I’m pushing this time is a remote trigger,’ but to be going 14mph on the (road) shoulder…there’s a lot going on.”
The board has a top speed of 22mph, but Jack tends to keep to slower speeds.
“It’s amazing how much of a chicken I am,” he says, “I used to race downhill. I used to go 60mph on my stomach racing a skate-car back in the late-70’s.”
Nowadays he’d prefer to be more cautious.
The Smith’s typically cover about 50 to 60 miles a day with each battery for the eboard providing somewhere between 7 to 10 miles of travel before needing to be replaced. As such, the couple has 15 batteries that can be recharged in the support vehicle. They also have two boards as backups.
A lot has changed since that first cross-country trip that saw a 19 year-old Jack pushing his way west with friends Mike Filben and Jeff French on a 25-inch lexan skateboard that now sits in the Smithsonian.
“We’d only call home once every three days, and only one of us would call because it was too expensive,” Jack recalls, fondly, “and then that parent would call the other parents.
“We were just out there, nobody knew where we were. Our support vehicle was a 1969 Firebird,” he continues. “We had no clue what we were doing; we thought we were headed to the Wild West. We had a rifle in the car.”
After the initial trip, Jack would skate cross-country with other riders again in 1984, then in 2003 and also in 2013.
Jack has championed causes with his treks including fundraising for Multiple Sclerosis in 1984. His 2003 trip honored his late son Jack Marshall Smith who passed away that year from complications due to Lowe Syndrome. In 2013 his team, which included son Dylan Smith, raised awareness for Alzheimer’s.
His current trip serves to raise money for Jack’s other passion, the Morro Bay Skateboarding Museum he founded in 2012. The museum, according to its mission statement, serves to interpret and preserve the history of skateboarding and is free of admission.
Among the historic items housed in the collection is one of Peralta’s 1977 Zephyr skateboards along with his 1979 Skateboarder of the Year trophy. The museum also features a skateboard formerly owned by John Lennon.