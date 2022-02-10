Cards, Raiders to meet for third time Friday night

Some intense competition is expected Friday night in Chadron’s Middle School Gym when the Cardinals’ basketball teams host the Sidney Red Raiders.

This will be the third contests between both of the girls’ and the boys’ quintets.

Sidney won both of the first games during the Western Conference Tournament. The Lady Raiders prevailed 50-32 while making 19 of 26 free throws and the Cardinals were just four of six at the line. The boys’ game was much closer, but Sidney won 55-53 on a basket at the buzzer by Sawyer Dickman.

On Jan. 28, the Cardinals visited Sidney and won a pair of thrillers. The Chadron girls pulled out a 60-58 decision when Demi Ferguson drove the length of the court for a layup as time was expiring. And, the boys won 64-56 behind Justus Alcorn’s career-best 33 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter when Chadron outscored the Raiders 27-16.

The Sidney girls, 16-5, lost to Scottsbluff on Saturday night but the 87-71 score earned the Lady Raiders plenty of respect. The halftime tally was 47-47.

Scottsbluff won the boys’ contest 87-49, but on Friday night the Raiders thrashed Gering 79-48. They’ll come to Chadron with a 14-7 record.

Friday’s game will be the final regular-season tilt for the Chadron boys after their game set for Newcastle, Wyo., on Saturday night was cancelled so the Doggies could play a makeup game against a conference opponent. However, the Lady Cardinals will still visit Newcastle Saturday night for their last game prior to subdistrict competition.

