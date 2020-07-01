Cecil Warren Brooks and Darlene Mae Brooks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TORRINGTON, Wyo. | Darlene Mae Brooks, 91, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, and Cecil Warren Brooks, 96, died June 20, 2020.

Memorial services were held June 26, at the United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jeff Wayland officiating. Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place in the Valley View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the United Methodist Church in Torrington.

Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to colyerfuneralhome.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0