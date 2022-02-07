Chadron boys needed to make more free shots

Inadequate free throw shooting cost the Chadron High boys’ basketball team a sweep of its two games last weekend.

The Cardinals were just five of 14 from the line, helping Rapid City Christian take a 54-50 victory Friday night on the Comets’ home court at the Hart Ranch south of Rapid City.

The Red Birds also struggled at the line on Saturday at home against Valentine, making only 12 of 25 from the line, but defeated the Badgers 65-41 without much consternation.

Chadron is 13-6 heading into Friday night’s final regular-season game against Sidney at home.

“We played hard and pretty well, but our free throws didn’t go down very well,” Cards’ Coach Mitch Barry said while discussing the Friday night game. “We played hard enough to win, but free throws will make or break you in close games.”

With Xander Provance scoring six points and Gaurav Chima hitting a 3-pointer, the Cardinals took a quick 9-0 lead against the Christian Comets. Chadron was ahead 14-8 at the end of the first period after Collin Brennan sank a late 3-pointer.

Christian outscored the Cards 16-10 in the second quarter to make the halftime score 24-up. Both teams tallied 14 points in the third quarter, when both Brennan and the Comets’ leading scorer, Elijah Holt, buried a pair of 3-pointers.

The fourth frame was a tight one. Provance sank a rare trey to open it. After Justus Alcorn, who was scoreless from the field until then, made back-to-back shots and Dunbar also made his first shot from the field, the Cardinals led 47-46 midway in the last quarter.

But the Comets made scored the next three baskets to take a 52-47 advantage. The Cards then missed three of four free throws before Provance grabbed his 12 rebound and hit the follow shot to make it 52-50 with nine seconds to play. Chadron intentionally fouled Christian’s Hoyt and he made both free shots to wrap up the scoring.

Hoyt, a 6-5 junior,l finished with 19 points and Jackson DiBona, a 6-2 senior, posted 15 to lead the hosts. Both Brennan and Provance had 15 for the Cardinals. Chima added nine on three treys, the same as Brennan hit.

Christian was 21-of-48 from the field and Chadron 19-of-48. The Cards had seven threes, one more than the Comets, who were six-of-11 at the line and Chadron five-of-14.

Christian also won last year’s game with the Cardinals 57-43.

Valentine, which entered the Saturday’s tilt, with just one win in 17 games this winter, played a solid first half in the Middle School Gym, trailing by only 30-24 at intermission. However, the Cardinals outgunned the Badgers 35-17 in the second half and won by 24 points.

The Red Birds made 22 of their 31 regular field goal attempts, but were only three of 21 from long range to go with their 48% free throw shooting.

Alcorn paced the winners with 14 points while Brennan, Dunbar and Provance all chipped in 10 and Cody Hall added nine. Provance led the rebounders again with eight and Hall grabbed six.

Freshman Andon Olson meshed 11 points and senior Cody Frank made three trey while scoring 11 for the Badgers.

Rapid City Christian 54, Chadron 50

Chadron — Collin Brennan 15, Xander Provance 15, Gaurav Chima 9, Justus Alcorn 6, Dawson Dunbar 3, Cody Hall 2. Totals: 19-48 (7-24) 5-14 50 points, 34 rebounds.

Rapid City Christian — Elijah Hoyt 19, Jackson DeBona 15, Carson Glassburner 7, Trace Trainor 6, Mitch Hreidecker 4, Sam Fischer 3. Totals: 21-48 (6-23) 6-11 54 points, 23 rebounds.

Chadron 14 10 14 12 ---50

RC Christian 8 16 14 16 ---54

3-pointers: Chad—Brennan 3, Chima 3, Provance 1. RCC—Hoyt 3, DiBona 2, Fischer 1.

Chadron 65, Valentine 41

Valentine — Ardon Olson 11, Cody Frank 10, Jack Lancaster 8, Lex Larsen 4, Connor Kreutner 3, Seth Varva 3, Nate Perrett 2. Totals: 15-42 (6-18) 5-13 41 points.

Chadron — Justus Alcorn 14, Dawson Dunbar 10, Collin Brennan 10, Xander Provance 10, Cody Hall 9, Gage Wild 5, Gaurav Chima 3, Broc Berry 2, Blake Rhembrandt 2. Totals: 25-52 (3-21) 12-25 65 points, 35 rebounds.

Valentine 12 12 10 7 ---41

Chadron 13 17 15 20 ---65

3-pointers: Val—Frank 3, Krueter, Olson, Vavra, all 1. Chad—Chima, Dunbar, Wild, all 1.

