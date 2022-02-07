Chadron City Council approves airport runway repainting bid

Chadron Municipal Airport will be receiving a much-needed upgrade to its runway paint markings after the City Council awarded a bid Monday to repaint the runway and portions of the taxiway.

Airport Superintendent Scott Schremmer said five bids were received, with the lowest bid coming from Maxwell Products of Salt Lake City, Utah for $94,613.

"One thing that is nice about this project, you'll see, is that this will be the total bill," Schremmer said.

The airport's runway was replaced in 2018. At that time, a company installed thermoplastic runway markings, which looked really nice, Schremmer said, but the material did not last long. Pieces of the runway markings began to come off, causing a hazard for airplanes called foreign object debris, or FOD.

"It just started peeling off and now we are getting big chunks, called FOD, and every time we get a piece like that we have to go out, find it and pick it up so that it doesn't get sucked up into an engine aircraft," Schremmer said.

Maxwell Products said they have a new product that will better for the airport and won't cause the dangerous debris, Schremmer said.

"This will be easier for us because these are basically hold lines that goes across the 75-foot taxiway, and we can repaint those ourselves because those won't have the (reflective) beads in them and we can touch this stuff up by ourselves whereas right now we can't," he said.

The council also approved an amendment to the service agreement with Olsson, an engineering company that specializes in airport design, to rehabilitate the airport's wildlife fence. Schremmer said most of the funding for the project will come from federal grants, but there has been a delay in getting the funding secured.

He said Olsson is ready to proceed with assisting the city in completing the fence's design and needed financial documents for the Federal Aviation Administration. Schremmer said the engineering design documents are approximately 85% complete, and the FAA is expected to grant the funding as early as March, but it could be in 2023 because of worker shortages and delays in processing paperwork.

City Manager John Sutherland updated the City Council on some delays in improving commercial air service from Chadron to Denver. He said he spoke with Southern Air recently and the company is having difficulty in finding pilots for the upgraded Beechcraft King Air that will fly between Chadron Municipal Airport and Denver International Airport.

Currently, Southern Air is using the much smaller Cessna 208 Caravan for the air service until the problem is remedied. Sutherland said Southern Air has two King Air airplanes in Chadron just waiting for pilots to replace the Caravan. He said the airline is planning on having a Beechcraft-certified pilot complete check rides with the FAA sometime next week and then the service to Denver will be improved.

In other business, the City Council also approved a $162,816 bid to rehabilitate Chadron Avenue from Sixth Street to Seventh Street.

