Chadron Public Library to reopen Wednesday

Chadron Public Library will reopen with limitations Wednesday, Sept. 16.
According to a news release, the limitations are the same applied during the first library reopening in July, where the library opens at 10 a.m., stays open for 30 minutes, and then closes for 15 minutes to allow for disinfection. The schedule repeats itself throughout the day, Monday through Friday, until the library closes for the day at 4:30 p.m.
The news release also said check-out and reserved items will be limited to three per person. Patrons will check-in material using the kiosk scanner outside of the library. Checked-in books will be quarantined.
The library will continue to monitor the evolving situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call 308-432-0532.
