Chadron Public Schools Board approves budget

The Chadron Public Schools Board of Education approved the school year budget Monday, totaling just over $17.9 million.
The budget is based upon $11,568,696.53 in available resources prior to property taxes, $6,047,912.47 in property tax revenue and $294,592 in cash reserve.
The general fund will receive $14.7 million, the depreciation fund will receive $708,274, activities are budgeted at $600,000, school nutrition will receive $620,000, the special building fund receives $507,380, the cooperative fund gets $78,000 and $34,186 will go to the student fee fund.
The 2020-21 school budget reflects nearly $4 million in additional items from 2019-2020 and $4.2 million more than the 2018-2019 school year.
Chadron High School principal Jerry Mack said enrollment numbers at the school have continued to grow, which is a positive sign for the school district.
For September, the high school has an enrollment of 305 students. Last school year, the total enrollment was 283 students. Back in the 2017 school year, Mack said the enrollment was 255 students.
Just the senior class itself has 70 students this year, compared to 2017 which had 51 students.
"That helps, of course, with state funding," Mack said. "We've increased our student body by more than that since that time (2017), so it's good to see that it's a healthy school, a healthy district. We are growing in some pretty tough times."
The school board also approved several policy changes during Monday's meeting related to internet security. As part of the changes, staff members will only be able to access personal emails during non-instruction time, students will only be able to access personal email if it is school-related material and the board added a policy that the school district will comply with the Nebraska Student Online Personal Protection Act to protect the online privacy of all students.
Another policy change dealt with parental and student notification of concussions. Any student, parent or guardian who suspects that a student sustained a concussion must immediately inform the student’s coach, building administrator or licensed health care professional. If a student is suspected of having a concussion, the student may not be permitted to participate in any school sponsored activity.
The board also approved a new code of ethics for certified staff and updated anti-discrimination policies for staff and students to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
