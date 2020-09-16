Chadron Public Schools Board approves budget

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chadron Public Schools Board of Education approved the school year budget Monday, totaling just over $17.9 million.

The budget is based upon $11,568,696.53 in available resources prior to property taxes, $6,047,912.47 in property tax revenue and $294,592 in cash reserve.

The general fund will receive $14.7 million, the depreciation fund will receive $708,274, activities are budgeted at $600,000, school nutrition will receive $620,000, the special building fund receives $507,380, the cooperative fund gets $78,000 and $34,186 will go to the student fee fund.

The 2020-21 school budget reflects nearly $4 million in additional items from 2019-2020 and $4.2 million more than the 2018-2019 school year.

Chadron High School principal Jerry Mack said enrollment numbers at the school have continued to grow, which is a positive sign for the school district.

For September, the high school has an enrollment of 305 students. Last school year, the total enrollment was 283 students. Back in the 2017 school year, Mack said the enrollment was 255 students.

Just the senior class itself has 70 students this year, compared to 2017 which had 51 students.