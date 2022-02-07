Chadron State men win 88-86 in OT, lose 59-58 clash

It went into overtime, but the Chadron State College men’s basketball team posted a rousing 88-86 victory over Colorado State-Pueblo at home Sunday evening, one night after losing a heart-breaking 59-58 decision to Adams State.

The CSC men’s team played much better Sunday night than it had the previous night. After shooting less than 38% from the field in the first game, the Eagles hit 49.2% in the second game.

Chadron State is now 9-13 for the season and 6-10 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, while Pueblo also is 9-13 overall and is 5-9 in the conference after also splitting its weekend’s games by upsetting league-leading Black Hills State 82-59 on Saturday night in Spearfish.

The Sunday night game in Chadron was a thriller all the way with seven lead changes and 11 ties.

The ThunderWolves had their largest lead —15-6 — with 14:16 left in the first half after hitting a trio of three-pointers during a 92-second span.

But after falling behind early, the Eagles got a big boost off the bench. Coach Shane Paben inserted Beau Bragg, a 6-foot-7 freshman who had seen limited action in previous conference games in the lineup, and the Texan made six of his seven field goal shots and his only free throw for 13 points to lead both teams in scoring at halftime, when it was tied 36-36.

Bragg finished the game with 17 points and was one of four Eagles to score in double figures. The others were guards Marcus Jefferson (18), Mason Hiemstra (16) and CJ Jennings (11). Center Porter Anderson, who had tallied a career-high 18 Saturday night, and another guard, KJ Harris, added nine apiece against Pueblo.

Chadron State led by nine points five times in the second half. The last was at 72-63 with 6:25 remaining. But things got cozy down the stretch. Liam Ramiro, a remarkable freshman guard who finished with 37 points, scored Pueblo’s final seven second-half points, three of them on an old-fashioned three-point play with 33 seconds remaining to tie the count at 76-76 and send the tilt into overtime.

After Jefferson broke an 80-80 deadlock halfway through the five-minute extra session, the Eagles led the rest of the way, but by never more than four points.

Although Ramiro drove the length of the court for a layup to reduce CSC’s lead to 86-85 by 15 seconds left, he also missed the second half of two free throw opportunities in the late going and a three-point attempt with a second remaining in OT, to preserve the Eagles’ two-point advantage and the victory.

For the game, Ramiro was 12-of-26 from the field, including two-of-six from behind the arc and made 11-of-13 free shots. De’Shaun Cooper, a 6-9 freshman, was 9-of-11 on his field goal tries while scoring 19 points and a third freshman, Micah Lamberth, added 12.

The ThunderWolves were 32-of-62 from the field, including 4-of-12 from long range, and 18-of-24 at the charity stripe.

Chadron State made 21 of its 25 free shots and out-rebounded the Wolves 38-30. Jennings had eight, Harris seven and Bragg six rebounds.

Cold shooting, especially from long range, was the downfall for the CSC men Saturday night as Adams State hung on for its one-point win.

Even though the 6-7 Anderson made nine of his 10 field goal shots, the Eagles shot a dismal 37.7% from the field all told, and were only three of 21 from three-point range, just 14.3%. Thus, Chadron State managed only 58 points while the Grizzlies had given up an average of 78 points a game in their previous 20 games this winter.

“It’s frustrating when we make only three of 21 of our 3-point shots,” said Coach Paben. “Our defense kept us in the game and we played hard, but we needed to make more shots.”

For the season, the Eagles have shot 35.8% from behind the arc.

Both teams got off to a slow start. After the first five minutes just nine points were on the scoreboard. The Grizzlies were ahead 22-15 with five minutes remaining in the first half, before the Eagles rallied to tie the count at 24-24 at intermission.

The teams traded baskets for the first four minutes of the second half, but Adams State held a 48-38 lead with 8:06 remaining. Led by a dunk and a putback by Anderson and the team’s only three-pointers of the second half, both by Harris, the Eagles fought to get within striking distance.

Back-to-back layups by alternate guard Heimstra, the second one after he’d stolen the ball, made the deficit just one point — 55-54 — with 1:17 left on the clock.

Adams State’s leading scorer, Rylan O’Brien, hit two free throws with 33 seconds left. Seven seconds later, Anderson made a layup for his ninth basket in 10 shots. Then, after Jennings stole the ball, Heimstra took pass to the hoop for a layup to give the Eagles their first lead in about 16 minutes at 58-57 with 16 seconds remaining.

But while attempting to keep Adams State from scoring, the Eagles fouled wiry Kaelin Crane, a 6-6, 160-pound specimen, who made both free shots with seven seconds showing to put his team back ahead 59-58. That became the final score when the hosts missed a three-point attempt and an off-balance putback attempt hit the side of the rim as the buzzer sounded.

O’Brien, who was six of 11 from the field, including three, three-pointers, and made all five of his free shots, was the game’s top scorer with 20 points. Crane added 16 and Malik Moore 13 to go with a game-high 14 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Anderson, who also grabbed nine rebounds, led the Eagles with his sharpshooting, that included three dunks, with 18 points. Jennings had both 11 points and 11 rebounds and Harris added 10 points. Jefferson, the team’s leading scorer for the season, made just two free throws and was 0-of-12 from the field.

Adams State 59, Chadron State 58

Adams State — Rylan O’Brien 20, Kaelin Crane 16, Malik Moore 13, Kolby Walker 4, Tyrin Hollis 3, Nykolas Lange 3. Totals: 21-54 (5-17) 12-14 59 points, 35 rebounds, 15 assists, 15 turnovers.

Chadron State — Porter Anderson 18, CJ Jennings 11, KJ Harris 10, Mason Hiemstra 9, Teddy Parham 6, Marcus Jefferson 2, Taj Toney 2. Totals: 23-61 (3-21) 9-11 58 points, 40 rebounds, 11 assists, 12 turnovers.

Adams State 24 35 ----59

Chadron State 24 34 ----58

3-pointers: ASU—O’Brien 3, Crane 1, Lange 1. CSC—Harris 2, Jennings 1.

Chadron State 88, CSU-Pueblo 86 (OT)

CSU-Pueblo — Lian Ramiro 37, De’Shaun Cooper 19, Micah Lambreth 12, Tristan Hurdle 9, Isaish Thompson 4, Malcolm Little 3, Noble Robinson 2. Totals: 32-62 (4-12) 18-24 86 points, 30 rebounds, 16 assists, 10 turnovers.

Chadron State — Marcus Jefferson 18, Beau Bragg 17, Mason Hiemsta 16, CJ Jennings 11, Porter Anderson 9, KJ Harris 9, Teddy Parham 7, Taj Toney 1. Totals: 31-63, (5-13) 21-25 88 points, 38 rebounds, 19 assists, 13 turnovers.

CSU-Pueblo 36 40 10 ---86

Chadron State 36 40 12 ---88

3-pointers: CSU-P—Ramiro 2, Lamberth 1, Hurdle 1. CSC—Jefferson 2, Jennings 2, Parham 1.

