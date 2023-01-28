Chadron State men, women fight back to down SD Mines

RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Mines men held a 12 point lead over Chadron State with eight minutes left in the first half Saturday at the King Center.

The Eagles began to chip away at the Hardrockers’ lead and pulled within four at halftime.

Chadron took its first lead of the game with nine minutes to play and held a three-point lead with 4.8 seconds left.

On the final possession, Alejandro Rama took the inbound pass for the Hardrockers and got a clean look at 3 to tie before the buzzer sounded.

The shot missed off the front of the rim though and the Eagles sealed a 70-67 road victory.

"The basketball gods have taken away from us so far this year," Chadron State coach Shane Paben said. "It's nice that we got one back a little bit tonight. And Mines is a gritty, gutty team, so give them credit."

Chadron State forced 15 turnovers and scored 18 points off turnovers. Mines only forced two turnovers and did not score off those opportunities.

“We shot 59% in the second half,” Mines coach Eric Glenn said. “We should win games like that. It really came down to our defense, it let us down in the second half.”

Brevin Walter led all scorers with 21 points on 9 of 18 shooting for Mines and Kolton Mortensen added 19 points.

Bryce Latimer (18 points), M.J. Frost (14 points), Josh Robinson (14 points) and Isaiah Wyatt (12 points) finished in double figures for Chadron.

Frost brought a lot of energy to the floor in the Eagles' road victory, especially with a pair of rim-shaking dunks in the second half. He also finished the game with a team-high three steals.

"That's usually what I bring to the team, as defensive puzzle piece," Frost said. "Sometimes I have a good night offensively but most of the time I just bring energy to the team and do whatever I can to help the team."

Mines outrebounded CSC 33-21 and both teams scored 42 points in the paint.

The Hardrockers shot 53.7% from the field and 29.4% from 3, while the Eagles shot 44.4% from the field and 25% from beyond the arch.

It marked Mines’ fourth-straight loss and fourth defeat by three points or less.

Chadron State returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as it hosts Colorado Christian at the Chicoine Center.

Eagles tear back to down Hardrockers

The South Dakota Mines women led by 13 points with eight minutes left in the third period Saturday at the King Center.

Chadron State responded with a 17-2 run to finish the quarter with a two-point lead, its first of the game.

The Lady Eagles continued to soar in the final frame to lock up a 67-60 road victory and snap a three-game losing streak.

“We put pressure on them to make them slow down or make a mistake,” CSC coach Janet Raymer said. “Offensively we had to settle in a little bit better and not try to do too much, just see what we were given and try to take that instead of forcing it.”

Both teams struggled to hold onto the basketball, as Mines finished the night with 23 turnovers and Chadron amassed 14. The Eagles totaled 11 steals and 22 points off turnovers.

It marked the fourth straight loss for the Hardrockers.

“We went into a little bit of self-destruct mode,” Mines head coach Jerri Jacobson said. “There were possessions that we needed to get scores and we either rushed shots or turned the ball over. That doesn't help when you're trying to slow down another team’s run.”

Samiyah Worrell led the way for the Eagles with 14 points on 5 of 10 shooting with a pair of 3s, four rebounds and four steals. Ashayla Powers and Kyra Tanabe added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Worrell said she takes pride in knocking down big shots when her team needs them most.

“I feel like the team looks at me when you know we're in a rush or to hit a big shot,” the senior guard said. “I’m glad I was able to step up and do that tonight.”

Piper Bauer led all scorers with 21 points and seven 3-pointers for the Hardrockers. Sydnee Dursche chimed in with 14 points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

The Hardrockers return to action on Feb. 3 as they host Metro State Denver at the King Center.

“I want to see a more determined mentality because teams are going to make runs,” Jacobson said. “That's the game of basketball and we've got to figure out how we can respond instead of going into self-destruct mode.”

Chadron State returns to action at 5:30 Tuesday as it hosts Colorado Christian at the Chicoine Center.