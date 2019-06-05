Proposed changes to federal Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers across the country will impact Chadron and the surrounding region as the Pine Ridge Job Corps is transitioned to new operators.
While there are few details available about how the transition in Chadron will be accomplished, 56 full-time employees with annual salaries of $4.1 million are currently scheduled to go through a reduction in force and are expected to lose their jobs as of Sept. 30.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue has asked Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta to take over the 24 centers currently operated by USDA; the agencies are proposing the outright closure of nine centers while finding private contractors or state agencies to operate the remaining centers, including Chadron’s.
“As the USDA looks to the future, it is imperative that the Forest Service focus on and prioritize our core natural resource mission to improve the condition and resilience of our nation’s forests, and step away from activities and programs that are not essential to that core mission,” Perdue wrote in announcing the change.
Should the plan proceed, more than 1,000 Job Corps employees across the country will be laid off in what is believed to be the largest government RIF in at least a decade, according to reporting by the Washington Post. That paper cited officials as saying a reboot to the program is necessary because many of the USDA Job Corps centers, which are part of the Forest Service, are “low-performing, with inefficiencies and high costs.”
A Job Corps Center report card for July 1, 2018, to April 30, 2019, indicates that all of the Forest Service’s Job Corps Centers have an overall rating above 81%, with the majority of them receiving overall ratings above 91.9%. The Pine Ridge Job Corps has an overall rating of 94.1% and is ranked 38th overall on the list of centers, which includes every Job Corps in the country, including those operated by contractors under the Department of Labor.
Twelve Forest Service Job Corps rank in the top 50 overall, but four of those are slated for closure.
In addition to the 56 Chadron employees that are expected to be part of the reduction-in-force, the transition will end the training of fire crews to work alongside the U.S. Forest Service battling wildfires. That program will not be continued under a private contractor or state agency. In the last three years, Pine Ridge Job Corps students have provided 20,000 hours of labor responding to wildfires, gaining valuable experience and lending aid to other agencies.
Another concern the transition has raised is the impact the change will have on the work PRJC students provide to other organizations across northwest Nebraska.
“It’s so good for our town,” said Clayton Riesen, the president of the PRJC Community Relations Committee. This fiscal year alone, students have provided nearly 15,000 hours of volunteer labor on 30 projects. Centers operated by contractors throughout the country are not known for being as widely involved in the community, Riesen said in a letter to the editor, printed on A4 of today’s issue.
He also took issue with the fact that every employee across the country was informed of the change in a phone call, and that there are no details on how many employees any future contractor will hire or what those wages will be.
Should PRJC employees be forced to relocate, they will take their spouses and families with them, leaving further voids in the community, on multiple levels.
“These are not numbers to be happily added to the money saving column. These are people, with families who deserve to be treated better,” Riesen said.
Investment in centers like PRJC leads to a better life for students, skilled workers for the country, a pool of volunteers for the community and a significant economic impact through sales and property taxes and other business the center and all its employees bring to the local area, said Deb Cottier, director of Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation.
“I liken this to, if you remember, when the railroad left Chadron,” she said.
The jobs at PRJC are quality, professional jobs that are important to the community, including fully-accredited teachers, allowing students to earn a high school diploma rather than a GED. The quality of instruction and social education the students receive is worthy of the investment, Cottier continued.
“You can’t always measure things by the numbers.”
The Department of Labor, which operates dozens of Job Corps, does so through private contractors or state agencies. At some of those centers, students do not receive training on site, instead living on center but attending a nearby community college. At others, classes are provided through online platforms.
The proposed changes at PRJC should be of concern to the entire state, Cottier said, because the majority of the students are natives of the eastern end of Nebraska. She, too, has written a letter to the editor published in today’s edition, and both she and Riesen are asking others to join them in contacting Nebraska’s Congressional delegation.
There was no public input about the proposed changes prior to the announcement in late May, and currently, the public can comment in the Federal Register only about the nine centers scheduled to close. No public comment is being solicited about the impending changes to Pine Ridge Job Corps and others like it.
“We haven’t even had a chance to fight for it,” Riesen said.