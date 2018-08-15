The clues are starting to trickle out in Chadron’s own murder mystery.
Chadron High School Principal Jerry Mack has been “offed” in a live version of the board game Clue, and it’s up to Chadron residents to solve his murder. Details are still sketchy, but a few possible weapons, locations and suspects have emerged.
It looks like Mack may have met his doom at one of several local businesses. Was he felled fueling up at Big Bat’s, while sampling his Subway sandwich or having a tasty treat and beverage downtown at the Bean Broker?
At least two possible weapons have been discovered that may have been wielded by the nefarious killer. ReThreads Consignments is missing one of its sturdy metal clothes hangar, and a fountain pen was located at The Chadron Record.
Suspects are limited right now, but more are sure to emerge in the coming days. Currently, the prime suspect is Ashlee Dodge of Wireless World, but what could her beef with Mack be?
Chadron Clue Live is sponsored by the Fur Trade Days board as a fundraiser for next year’s FTD event. Citizens are invited to join the fun Aug. 17 at the Dawes County Courthouse at 7:30 p.m. Teams of up to four people each will race to solve the clues, laid out in a scavenger hunt around town, to solve the mystery of Mack’s death.
Registration is open now and will remain open through the event. Each individual on a team must register separately, and include a team name on their registration. Registration is $20 per person and can be done at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce or online at https://form.jotform.com/82046467211149. Pre-registration - which runs through Aug. 10 – guarantees team members a Chadron Clue t-shirt.
Another way to join the fun is to help sponsor the event. There are various sponsorship levels that allow sponsors to select a location, suspect or weapon. Fill out a sponsorship form at https://form.jotform.com/82104340808146 or email info@furtradedays.com for more information. And be sure to follow FTD on Facebook to keep current with new clues as they develop.