Kimberly R. Cone, 47, Chadron, Attempt of a Class II misdemeanor, 20 days jail, credit for 19 days served (CPD)
Isaiah Sanford, 19, Westminster, Colo., Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Isaiah Sanford, 19, Westminster, Colo., Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Daniel G. George, 27, Rockford, Ill., Speeding 6-10, $25; No valid registration, $25 (CPD)
Alice M. Baker, 84, Failure to yield right of way, $25 (CPD)
Karston Victory, 24, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)
Lee E. Engebretsen, 67, Harrison, DUI, first offense, $500, 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation (DCSO)