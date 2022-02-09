CSC hoops teams headed south

Both Chadron State basketball teams will be trying to keep their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference hopes alive this weekend while visiting New Mexico Highlands on Friday night and Colorado-Colorado Springs on Saturday night.
The teams tangled in Chadron during the third week of the season.
The Lady Eagles won both games, 82-77 over Colorado Springs in double overtime and 68-63 over the Highlands Cowgirls.
The UCCS Mountain Lions men bested the Eagles 66-60, while CSC downed Highlands 61-57.
The Chadron State women are 7-13 for the season and 6-9 and 10th in the RMAC standings. The Lady Mountain Lions are 9-12 and are hanging on to the No. 8 conference slot at 7-8. The Cowgirls are 5-16 overall and 2-13 in the RMAC.
The Eagles’ men are 9-13 overall and 11th in the conference lineup at 5-9. Highlands is 9-11 and 4-10, while Colorado Springs is 15-7 and 10-6, good for fifth in the current RMAC standings.
Both Chadron State teams also will host Black Hills State on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for more crucial games.