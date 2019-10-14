The Chadron State College rodeo team had its best performance of the fall last weekend at the Laramie County Community College rodeo in Cheyenne.
Garrett Uptain of Craig, Colo., was declared the all-around cowboy after winning the bull riding and placing fourth in saddle bronc riding. He also led the Chadron State men to second place in the team standings.
Other Chadron State leaders were Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., who continued his winning ways in bareback riding, and Quincy Segelke of Douglas, Wyo., who was the breakaway roping champion and the runner-up All-Around Cowgirl.
Uptain was the only bull rider to make it to the eight-second whistle in both go-rounds. He was second in the first-go-round with 70 points and scored 61 points in the finals. He placed fourth in both saddle bronc go-rounds with 67 and 70 points and also claimed that spot in the overall standings. At the end of the fall schedule, he ranks second in both events in the region.
K’s Thompson of Casper College is the regional saddle bronc leader with 630 points while Uptain has 465 points. Coby Johnson of Sheridan College Ieads the bull riders with 510 points, Uptain has 340 and another Chadron State contestant, Miles Englebert of Burdock, S.D., is third with 260.
The top three contestants in each events at the end of the 2019-20 season will qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper in June.
Bloomquist has a 255-point lead in the regional bareback standings halfway through the season. The LCCC championship was his third of the season. He also tied for first and placed second at the two remaining rodeos this fall, giving him 745 points altogether. He was fourth with 67 points in the first go-round at Cheyenne, and scored 78 to win the finals go-round and the event’s top honors.
Segelke won the first go-round of breakaway roping last weekend in 2.1 seconds and placed second in the finals in 3.2 seconds, giving her the event title. There were 97 breakaway ropers at the rodeo. She ranks second in the region with 185 points. The leader is Taylour Latham of the University of Wyoming with 285 points.
Segelke also was among the 10 goat tying finalists, giving her enough points in two events to rank second in the all-round cowgirl competition.
CSC’s Cole Retchless of Bridgeport finished fifth in steer wrestling last weekend. He was second in the first go-round in 4.3 seconds and placed sixth in the finals in 7.3 seconds.
Other Chadron State entries who were among the 10 finalists in their events were Tate Petrak of Martin, S.D., in steer wrestling, Sierra Lee of Rhame, N.D., in breakaway roping and Retchless and Blaine Flack of Crawford along with Brook Jamison of Hyannis and Morgan Darnell of LCCC in team roping.
The regional schedule will resume in March.