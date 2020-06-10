× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHADRON, Neb. | Rollin Calhoun Curd was born March 2, 1926, on a homestead farm near Amherst, NE, in Buffalo County. His parents were Richard Thomas and Olive (Calhoun) Curd. Rollin passed away on June 3, 2020 at the Chadron Community Hospital.

He grew up with a brother, John "Jack" and sister, Margueritte Lorraine. Rollin learned carpentry from his father and uncles. He graduated from Amherst High School in May 1943, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February 1944. He served as a yeoman on the Flag of Commander, Submarines, Southwest Pacific, in Australia and the Philippines. He was honorably discharged on May 18, 1946, and returned to the farm in Amherst.

In October 1947, he was hired by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and started his career as a surveyor. On April 18, 1950, Dorothea Bermel and Rollin were married in Grand Island, NE, and to that union were born 10 children: Kathleen, Andrew, David, Jean Marie, Matthew, Philip, Leo, Julie, Alan, and Jennifer. Over the years, the family moved 15 times with work for the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot at Hastings, Soil Conservation Service, and U.S. Forest Service.