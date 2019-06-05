The county commissioners unanimously approved rescinding Larry Hankin’s resignation as road superintendent last week. Hankin resigned in February and has been acting superintendent while the county decided how to move forward.
The county had received four applications for the position, said Commissioner Jake Stewart. Commissioners also considered hiring an engineering firm to handle the duties of the road superintendent, though they had little public discussion on the matter after a consulting firm approached them with the idea.
Hankin has been employed as the county’s road superintendent for eight years, and has interim superintendent over the last few months oversaw the road crews in the aftermath of two blizzards that led to the closing of 34 county roads.
The commissioners agreed to rescind his resignation but made him an hourly employee at the same wage he earned as interim superintendent.
The commissioners also agreed to cover 90% of the premiums for the county’s employee health insurance for the 2019-20 fiscal year at last week’s meeting and agreed to solicit bids for a new gravel crusher and screener.