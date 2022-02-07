Eagles excel again at Mines Winter Classic

Numerous Chadron State College field athletes continued to improve their marks and several increased their chances of qualifying for the NCAA Division II National Indoor Meet during the Colorado School of Mines Winter Classic in Golden on Friday and Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Morgan Fawver of McCook was among the Eagles who excelled. He won the 60-meter dash in 6.86 seconds and was the runner-up in the long jump while going 24-feet, 4 ½ inches, his career best by 15 inches. The jump puts him eighth on the current national indoor list.

Teammate Emory Yoosook of Casper, Wyo., was third in the event with a leap of 23-5 ½, 10 inches farther than his previous best.

Chadron State high jumpers Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and Miranda Gilkey of Lusk, Wyo., also excelled by posting career-best marks. Cerenil cleared 5-7 ¾ while placing second and ranking among the top 10 on the national list. Gilkey placed fourth at the Classic by going 5-6 ½ and is 16th nationally.

CSC Coach Riley Northrup said Gilkey probably would have cleared 5-8 on her 5-6 ½ jump.

The Eagles’ event winners besides Fawver in the 60 were triple jumper Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., at 48 feet even and weight throwers Dan Reynolds of Granby, Colo., and Courtney Smith of Rock Springs, Wyo.

Reynolds sent the 35-pound weight 60-9 ½, five inches farther than ever before, while Smith hit 52-11 ½ with the 20-pound weight, her career best by 3 ½ inches. Teammate Becca Monahan of Cheyenne, Wyo., was fifth in the weight throw at 48-1 ¾, her best by more than two feet.

Reynolds also finished third in the shot put while teammate Parker Gonser of Windsor, Colo., was fourth in both the shot and weight throw. Monahan also was fourth in the shot put, one place behind teammate Trinity Chrisawn of Rock Springs, Wyo., who threw 38-3 ½.

Veteran triple jumpers Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., and Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., were third and fourth in that event. Voth matched his season-best of 47-7 and Linse added 10 inches to his previous best by going 46-5 ¼.

Chadron State male high jumpers Joe Dumsa of Sandy, Utah, Hector Ortega of Northglenn, Colo., and Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., finished fourth, fifth and sixth in their event. Dumsa, who cleared a career-best 6-9 ½ the previous Saturday to rank among the potential national qualifiers, led the trio Saturday at 6-6 ¾.

A half dozen Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams participated in the classic. Only field events contestants represented the Eagles. This coming weekend the entire team will compete at the South Dakota State University Indoor Classic in Brookings.

CSC’s placings and marks follow:

Men’s Events

60 meters — 1, Morgan Fawver, 6.86; 7, Emory Yoosook, 7.18.

Shot put — 3, Daniel Reynolds, 52-0; 4, Parker Gonser, 48-11 ½.

Weight throw — 1, Daniel Reynolds, 60-9 ½; 4, Parker Gosner, 49-.

Long jump — 2, Morgan Fawver, 24-4 ½; 3, Emory Yoosook, 23-5 ½.

Triple jump — 1, Derrick Nwagwu, 48-0; 3, Brock Voth, 47-7; 4, Joss Linse, 46-5 ¼.

High jump — 4, Joe Dumsa, 6-6 ¾; 5, Hector Ortega, 6-4 ¾; 6, Alec Penfield, 6-4 ¾; 8 Connor McCracken, 6-2 ¾

Women’s Events

Shot put — 3, Trinity Chrisawn, 38-3 ½; 4, Becca Monahan, 37-4; 5, Morgan Ekwall, 37-3 ½; 6, Courtney Smith, 36-11.

Weight throw — 1, Courtney Smith, 52-11 ½; 5, Becca Monahan, 48-1 ¾; 6, Madyson Schliep, 45-3; 7, Trinity Chrisawn, 44-0;

Long jump — 7, Jourdaine Cerenil, 16-9 ½; 8, Miranda Gilkey, 16-8 ¾.

High jump — 2, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-7 ¾; 4, Miranda Gilkey, 5-6 ½; 8, Destiny Pelton, 5-3.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0