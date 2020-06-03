Genevieve M. Perrine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Genevieve M. (Nixon) Perrine, 84, passed away at her home and went to be with her Lord on May 29, 2020.

Genny was born on her family home near Wayside in rural Dawes County on Sept. 22, 1935, to Harold F. and Genevieve M. (Miller) Nixon. The oldest of four daughters, she was raised on the family ranch riding horses, driving teams for haying, and farm work.

Genny attended Chadron High School, where she was the Homecoming Queen and met her lifelong love John E. "Eddie" Perrine. Eddie and Genny married on Feb. 26, 1953 and were happily married for 67 years.

Genny taught country school at Wayside and Alpha for a few years, but soon returned to full time ranching with Eddie.

Serving her Lord and taking care of her family were Genny’s primary concerns. A long time member of the First Baptist Church, she taught Sunday school for the little ones for a good many years and served on various boards and committees.

She enjoyed painting, crocheting, and especially quilting.