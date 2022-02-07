Grant helps move trail connection forward

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) recently approved a round of grant awards for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Stateside Assistance Program, as well as and the Recreational Trails Program (RTP).

Among the RTP grant recipients was the city of Chadron, with an award for $178,540 for the Cowboy Trail Connection Phase I. This first phase of the connection goes from between Ridgeview and Spruce streets out to McHenry Road.

Northwest Nebraska Trails Association (NNTA) Treasurer George Ledbetter explained the Cowboy Trail, a project of the NGPC, ends about five miles east of Chadron. He said the NNTA raised matching money for the development of the trail from its point east of Chadron, at Davenport Road, to Hay Springs.

“They haven’t worked on that yet because they had to spend money on flood damage on the eastern part of the trail," Ledbetter said. "Because the trail ends at Davenport Road, it’s not really practical until it’s brought into Chadron with a natural trailhead."

With a grant from the Dawes County Travel Board, the NNTA was able to commission an engineering study for the Cowboy Trail Connection. Ledbetter expressed appreciation to Nebraska Northwestern Railroad to allow for a “rail with trail.” The railroad is still active, though an easement was granted to build a trail alongside the tracks.

The engineering study helps lay out where the trail should go, challenges and stream crossings among other information, and using this the NNTA received a grant from the National Rail Trail Conservancy, which allowed for the commission of local engineer David Coe to draw up construction designs.

With the designs from Coe, the stakes are in the ground as to where the connection will go. Essentially, Ledbetter said, this is a shovel-ready project.

Ledbetter noted the recent grant money provided through the NGPC is actual Federal Highway Administration money designated for trails.

“We had to make a presentation,” he said. “A lot of communities across Nebraska were asking for grants.”

Ledbetter praised NNTA President Brittany Helmbrecht for the work she did on the presentation to secure the grant.

The Cowboy Trail will eventually be part of a nation-wide trail system stretching from Washington State to Washington, D.C. Known as the Great American Rail Trail, Ledbetter said it is a project helmed by the Rail Trails Conservancy.

“It was 51 percent done when they announced it, but the Cowboy Trail is going to be the longest single segment of that whole 2,000-plus-mile trail," he said. "Finishing the Cowboy Trail and our little Cowboy Trail Connection are really important parts, because we’re right in the middle of this thing.”

The full Cowboy Trail is 321 miles stretching from Norfolk to five miles east of Chadron. Segments already completed include Norfolk to Valentine and Gordon to Rushville.

“This one mile we got this grant for is going to be a critical part of a national, trans-continental rail trail,” Ledbetter said.

He further added such trails allow people the opportunity to bike or hike without being on roadways and in danger from cars.

As for benefits to the community, Ledbetter said the current phase provides a nice one-mile — two miles round trip — walking and riding path off the streets and highway. The goal is to surface the trail with a hard-pack limestone.

Ledbetter clarified the grant goes to the city of Chadron, as the easement for the connection is owned by the city. The reason is that only a government entity can apply for the funds. Under a signed memorandum of understanding, it is a city project, though NNTA is doing the work on it.

There are no other grant applications out right now, Ledbetter said, noting the NNTA has to match 20% of the NGPC grant. They intend to go before the Dawes County Travel Board again, as the trail is a logical one in terms of tourism.

“Bicycle tourism has exploded in the last two years,” Ledbetter said.

There are also two bills in front of the Nebraska Legislature that deal with trails. LB 981 relates to the creation of the Trail Development Assistance Fund, which would be administered by the NGPC and use for assistance in purchasing, developing and maintaining recreational trails. LB 813 would transfer and appropriate funds to the NGPC, with the interest used for maintenance of trails, including the Cowboy Trail.

Promoting Chadron as a cycling destination is nothing new, as an article from the Jan. 1, 1892 edition of The Chadron Record states, "Quite an interest is being taken here regarding the organization of a bicycle club next spring. Mr. C. E. Wilson of the Post Office Book Store has just received a Rambler safety and several others anticipate ordering soon. Our roads are good and there is no reason why Chadron should not have a club of ten or fifteen members."

More information on the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association is available online at nwnebraskatrails.com. The NNTA is a 501c3 non-profit, and donation can also be made on the site. The NNTA also has a Facebook page, Ledbetter said, for more information.

Annual memberships in the NNTA are also available at $35 per person or $50 per family. Ledbetter said they have some cool “swag” available, and people can get shirts and hats with their memberships.

