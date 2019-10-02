A cool, steady rain did not stop the Chadron State College Homecoming parade Saturday morning. Nearly 20 entries participated in spite of the weather. Nebraska State College System Chancellor Paul Turman was unable to serve as the parade’s grand marshal as planned. He was traveling to Chadron with the Old Green Plane crew early Saturday morning when they stopped in Ord, Nebraska, according to Dr. Randy Rhine, CSC’s President, and could not continue west due to Instrument Flight Rules.
Earlier in the week, Homecoming royalty were crowned. The king was Miles Englebert of Burdock, S.D., and the queen was Taryn Foxen of Aurora, Colo. Attendants were Joel Schroeder of Paxton, Neb., Chaona Radtke of Sidney, Neb., Caleb Haskell of Madison, Neb., Celeste Cardona of Mitchell, Neb., Devin Fulton of Glenrock, Wyo., Emily Hansen of Hemingford, Neb., Travis Mills of Rapid City, S.D., and Paola Rodriguez of Marquette, Neb.
Three families were recognized with the Family Tree Award during halftime of the game against Colorado Mesa University. They are the Katen, Neuharth and Waggener families.
Four individuals were also recognized for achievements in their career and service to the college and their communities. The Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are: Dr. Angela Brennan, and Justice John Freudenberg. The Distinguished Young Alumni Award recipients are Dr. Brendan “Dan” Connealy, and Dr. Kendra Schmid.