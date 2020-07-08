Konopnicki, Stephanie D.

ALLIANCE | Stephanie Dawn (Madsen) Konopnicki, 68, lost her battle with cancer and went to her Heavenly home on July 3, 2020 at her home in Alliance surrounded by her family. She fought with unwavering strength and incredible bravery.
Stephanie was born on Nov. 23, 1951 in Chadron to Lawrence and Ulala (Hanna) Madsen. She was the oldest of three siblings. She was raised in Chadron and spent a lot of time at her family (Hanna) ranch in Seneca.
She married the love of her life, AlDee Konopnicki on March 1, 1980 in Edgemont, SD. She was the mother of five children and two stepchildren.
Stephanie loved to paint. Her house is filled with her paintings. She also loved gardening. At one time in her life she had a massive garden and flowers everywhere. Stephanie worked a few jobs outside of the home but was mainly a mother and homemaker. After her children were grown and married Stephanie loved taking care of her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy, and she never complained once about caring for them. She watched 7 grandchildren every day after school and throughout the summers. She also cherished and loved many of her grandkids friends and always made them feel like her own.
She is survived by her children, Alexa Lucas, Vanessa (Jeff) Nepper, Jessica (Phillip) Caudell and Nicholas Konopnicki all of Alliance. She is also survived by her brother, Mark Madsen of Chadron and many grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jed Madsen; her daughter, Tangela Konopnicki; her husband, AlDee; and her grandson, Darren Konopnicki.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at the Bates-Gould Chapel. Inurnment will be in the Alliance Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in care of the family for a future designation and may be sent to 703 Big Horn Ave., Alliance, NE 69301.
Online condolences may be left at batesgould.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!