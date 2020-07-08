Konopnicki, Stephanie D.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALLIANCE | Stephanie Dawn (Madsen) Konopnicki, 68, lost her battle with cancer and went to her Heavenly home on July 3, 2020 at her home in Alliance surrounded by her family. She fought with unwavering strength and incredible bravery.

Stephanie was born on Nov. 23, 1951 in Chadron to Lawrence and Ulala (Hanna) Madsen. She was the oldest of three siblings. She was raised in Chadron and spent a lot of time at her family (Hanna) ranch in Seneca.

She married the love of her life, AlDee Konopnicki on March 1, 1980 in Edgemont, SD. She was the mother of five children and two stepchildren.

Stephanie loved to paint. Her house is filled with her paintings. She also loved gardening. At one time in her life she had a massive garden and flowers everywhere. Stephanie worked a few jobs outside of the home but was mainly a mother and homemaker. After her children were grown and married Stephanie loved taking care of her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy, and she never complained once about caring for them. She watched 7 grandchildren every day after school and throughout the summers. She also cherished and loved many of her grandkids friends and always made them feel like her own.