Lady Cardinals split squeakers during hectic weekend

Squeakers were prevalent for Chadron basketball teams last weekend, and the Chadron High girls were definitely in the mix. Like both Chadron State teams, the Lady Cardinals split their games by the narrowest of margins.

Rapid City Christian, a 52-27 winner over the Chadron girls a year ago, won by just two points—47-45--on its home court Friday night, while the Lady Cardinals, who had whizzed past Valentine 44-22 during the Rotary Holiday Classic’s championship game on Dec. 29, barely edged the Badgers 40-39 in overtime in the Bird Cage Saturday afternoon.

Out of it all, Coach Eric Calkins’s team is 13-8 and is likely to host the Class C1-12 Subdistrict Tournament beginning next weekend. That announcement is set for Thursday.

By employing a scheme on how to contain all-star Olivia Kieffer, a 5-11 junior, the coach’s daughter and an NCAA Division I recruit, Friday’s match up with Christian was far different from last year’s when Kieffer tallied 26 points during the runaway in Chadron.

Calkins assigned Laney Klemke to “face guard” Kieffer at all times. Klemke wasn’t to pay attention to any other Comets and once Kieffer, the point guard, had passed, not let her get the ball back.

The coach said Laney “did a great job,” the best that could be expected. Although Kieffer eventually scored what was the winning basket, she finished with 17 points, nine fewer than a year ago against the Cards and five or six under her current season average.

The Lady Cards got off to a brisk start and led 12-4 at the first quarter break after both Klemke and Jacey Garrett scored five points. Taverra Sayaloune had six of the visitors’ 11 points points in the second quarter, when Christian sank four 3-pointers, two of them by Kieffer, but the Cards still led 23-17 at halftime.

Treys remained a hot item in the third quarter. Klemke and Jaleigh McCartney each hit one for Chadron and the Comets made three, one of them by Kieffer. The Cards were still ahead 33-30 going into the last period.

The Cards tried their best to stay on top. Leading scorer Demi Ferguson, who had spent considerable time on the bench after drawing her third foul, scored five points and Sayaloune seven to account for their team’s 12 points in the fourth.

Kieffer tallied seven points in the fourth and got tremendous help from 8th grader Hayden Thornton, who sank two treys and made both free throws for eight points.

An eight-point splurge that included treys by both Kieffer and Thornton put the Comets ahead 38-35 for the first time since they made the game’s first basket.

Three minutes later, a layup and ensuing free throw by Ferguson tied the score at 40. Two free shots and a three out of the corner by Thornton gave the Rapid City team a 45-40 lead. Sayaloune answered by scoring the next five points on a layup, one of two free throws and another basket off a crisp pass from Garrett.

But with 11 seconds left, Kieffer drove for what proved to be the winning basket. The Cards did not get off a shot that might have tied the score or won the game before the clock ran out.

Sayaloune led the Cards with 15 points while Klemke and McCartney each added eight and Garrett and Ferguson had seven apiece.

The game against Valentine was much different, but just about as intriguing.

The Badgers led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter and then tallied 17 points in the second stanza that included two 3-pointers by Fayth From and going nine of 22 from the charity stripe to build a 26-17 halftime advantage.

Chadron made up lots of ground in the third quarter, when Valentine managed just two points and Macey Daniels buried two treys and Klemke one to help tie the score at 28-28.

Both teams posted 10 points in the fourth to send the game into overtime. Ferguson scored all of the Cardinals’ points by making two treys and four of seven free throws. The Badgers got a three from Jayda From, two layups by Kailee Kellum and a basket by Kinsey Buechle, but made just one of 10 free throws after the Cardinals fouled them, several times intentionally.

It was 38-38 going into overtime. Ferguson put the Cards’ ahead a minute later by converting a rebound into a field goal. That proved to be the only points needed for the win. With 34 seconds left, Kellum, made one of two free throws, and a bit later got three more shots at the line, one of them after a lane violation was called on the Cardinals, but she missed them all.

Ferguson was Chadron’s leading scorer with 18 points while Klemke added seven and Daniels six. Kellem led Valentine with 11. The Badgers finished 12 of 30 from the line, even after their outstanding 9-of-11 showing in the second quarter. They were just two of 17 in the second half and overtime when one make probably would have won the game.

Rapid City Christian 47, Chadron 45

Chadron — Taverra Sayaloune 15, Jaleigh McCartney 8, Laney Klemke 8, Jacey Garrett 7, Demi Ferguson 7. Totals: 14-38 (4-16) 13-16 45 points, 19 rebounds, 8 assists, 12 turnovers.

Rapid City Christian — Olivia Kieffer 17, Hayden Thornton 16, Sarah Enos 9, Holliday Thornton 2, Savannah Armendariz 2. TotalsL 17 (10) 3-6 47 points.

Chadron 12 11 10 12 ---45

RC Christian 4 13 13 17 ---47

3-pointers: Chad—McCartney 2, Klemke 2.

Chadron 40, Valentine 39 (OT)

Valentine — Kailee Kellum 11, Jayda From 8, Kinsey Buechle 7, Fayth From 6, Tacey From 5, Alivia Patterson 2. Totals: 12 (3) 12-30 39 points

Chadron — Demi Ferguson 18, Laney Klemke 7, Macey Daniels 6, Jacey Garrett 3, Marlee Pinnt 3, Makinley Fuller 2, Taverra Sayaloune 1. Totals: 14-39 (5-16) 7-22 40 points, 26 rebounds, 9 assists, 16 turnovers.

Valentine 9 17 2 10 1 ---39

Chadron 7 10 11 10 2 ---40

3-pointers: Val—Fayth From 2, Jayda From 1. Chad—Ferguson 2, Daniels 2, Klemke 1.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0