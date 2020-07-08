Lecher, Belvadine Reeves

Belvadine took the position of Receptionist/Cashier/Bookkeeper a the Crawford Hospital, that was operated by the Lutheran Hospital and Homes Society of Fargo, ND, in 1953 on a part time basis, but soon moved into the full-time position. She accepted the position of Administrator of the hospital in 1962, having completed a course in hospital administration from the University of St. Louis, MO. Her husband was transferred to the power plant in Chadron in 1960, and the family moved to Chadron. Belle commuted to Crawford for the next 10 years. spending four months in 1970 at the home office in Fargo. She was offered another position as hospital administrator in New Mexico, but chose to return to Chadron where she took a position with Ross Transfer in Chadron, as a Rate/Auditor, a position which she held until 1988, when she retired.

Through the years, Belle has been active in the Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, the Women's Society and chairing various committees, including the History and Record Committee of the Chadron church for many years. She became a member of the Dawes County Historical Society when they moved to Chadron, and has been actively associated with the museum, having served as President and Vice President for several years, and Director of the museum from 1991 to 2008. She edited the newsletter for the society and the Golden Age courier for many years. She was instrumental in the publishing of the Diaries of Billy the Bear Iaeger in 1990, a primary source of information about Chadron and this area. She resigned as Director of the museum in 2008, but continued to be the research/membership chairman, and an active volunteer until 2017.