099
County Wage Scale
Pursuant to NE. State Statute 23-122 the employee job titles and current monthly or hourly salaries corresponding to such job titles shall be published to wit:
County Commissioners: $1834.88 month.; HR Department: $434.30 per month; County Officials: $3670.48 per month; Deputies: $17.20 p/h to $20.14 p/h; Administrative Assistants: $16.02 p/h-$17.83 p/h Clerical: $12.00 p/h to $16.49 p/h
Jailers: $14.28 p/h to $15.45 p/h; Jail Administrator:$15.45 p/h; Custodian: $13.32 p/h; Road Superintendent: $20.80 p/h; Road Crew Chiefs: $16.64 p/h; Road Crew Members: $14.65 p/h to $16.23 p/h; Weed Superintendent: $17.34 p/h; Tourism Director: $17.24 p/h; Part-time Employees: $10.00 p/h to $20.00 p/h.
Publish Aug. 29, 2018