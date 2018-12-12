223
AGCO Finance LLC will offer the following repossessed equipment for sale to the highest bidder for Certified Funds, plus applicable sales tax. Equipment: GLR R76 Combine S/N: RR7600BHTV7121. Date of sale: December 19, 2018. Time of Sale: 10:00 A.M. Place of sale: Butler Ag 6080 Hwy 20 Chadron, NE 69337. Equipment can be inspected at place of sale. The equipment will be sold AS IS, without warranty. Final sale of equipment will be contingent upon winning bidder meeting all applicable federal and state regulatory requirements. We reserve the right to bid. For further information please contact Eric Schnoes (318) 458-9129, Reference Number: 1474598 .
Publish Dec. 5, 12, 2018