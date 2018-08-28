Subscribe for 33¢ / day

067

NOTICE

In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska

Estate of Andreanna M. Loutzenhiser, Deceased. Case No. PR 18-28

Notice is hereby given that on August 8, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Michael M. Loutzenhiser, whose address is 358 Shelton Street, Chadron, Nebraska, 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 15, 2018, or be forever barred.

/s/ Clerk Magistrate

Randy D. Cullers, NSBA #20972

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Cullers, PC, LLO

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

201 East Third Street | P. O. Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

(308) 432-3339

Publish Aug. 15, 22, 29, 2018

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags