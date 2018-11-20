Try 3 months for $3

200

NOTICE

In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska

Estate of Alma M. Sauser, Deceased

Case No. PR 18-3

Notice is hereby given that a Final Accounting and report of administration, a Schedule of Distribution and a Petition for Complete Settlement after Formal Testate Proceeding have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located at the Courthouse in Chadron, Nebraska, on November 30, 2018 at 11:30 A.M.

/s/ George W. Klein, Personal Representative

Matthew R. Watson #24735

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,

Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.

201 East Third Street | PO Box 1070

Chadron, NE 69337

Phone: 308-432-3339

Fax: 308-432-2960

Publish Nov. 14, 21, 28, 2018

