NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Alma M. Sauser, Deceased
Case No. PR 18-3
Notice is hereby given that a Final Accounting and report of administration, a Schedule of Distribution and a Petition for Complete Settlement after Formal Testate Proceeding have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located at the Courthouse in Chadron, Nebraska, on November 30, 2018 at 11:30 A.M.
/s/ George W. Klein, Personal Representative
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 East Third Street | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Phone: 308-432-3339
Fax: 308-432-2960
Publish Nov. 14, 21, 28, 2018