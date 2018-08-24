Subscribe for 33¢ / day

In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska

Estate of Gilbert D. Nitsch, Deceased.

Case No. PR17-12

Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Formal Testate Proceeding, an Amended Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax, a Final Accounting and report of administration have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located in Chadron, Nebraska, on the 27th day of August, 2018 at 9:00 o’clock a.m.

/s/ Lori Miskimins, Clerk Magistrate

Randy D. Cullers, #20972

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,

Patras, & Cullers, PC, LLO

201 East Third Street | PO Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska

Telephone: (308) 432-3339

Fax: (308) 432-2960

Email: rcullers@chadronlaw.com

Publish Aug. 8, 15, 22, 2018

In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska

Estate of Andreanna M. Loutzenhiser, Deceased. Case No. PR 18-28

Notice is hereby given that on August 8, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Michael M. Loutzenhiser, whose address is 358 Shelton Street, Chadron, Nebraska, 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 15, 2018, or be forever barred.

/s/ Clerk Magistrate

Randy D. Cullers, NSBA #20972

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Cullers, PC, LLO

201 East Third Street | P. O. Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

(308) 432-3339

Publish Aug. 15, 22, 29, 2018

