059
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Gilbert D. Nitsch, Deceased.
Case No. PR17-12
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Formal Testate Proceeding, an Amended Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax, a Final Accounting and report of administration have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located in Chadron, Nebraska, on the 27th day of August, 2018 at 9:00 o’clock a.m.
/s/ Lori Miskimins, Clerk Magistrate
Randy D. Cullers, #20972
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras, & Cullers, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street | PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Fax: (308) 432-2960
Email: rcullers@chadronlaw.com
Publish Aug. 8, 15, 22, 2018
067
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Andreanna M. Loutzenhiser, Deceased. Case No. PR 18-28
Notice is hereby given that on August 8, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Michael M. Loutzenhiser, whose address is 358 Shelton Street, Chadron, Nebraska, 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 15, 2018, or be forever barred.
/s/ Clerk Magistrate
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA #20972
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Cullers, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street | P. O. Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Aug. 15, 22, 29, 2018