212
NOTICE
In the County Court of DAWES County, Nebraska
Estate of Donald L. Nelson, II, Deceased. Case No. PR 18-44
Notice is hereby given that on November 16, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Kendra A. Nelson, whose address is 138 Lake Street, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 28, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street | P. O. Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018
213
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Frank J. Grimm, Deceased. Case No. PR 18-40
Notice is hereby given that on November 16, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Eva E. Grimm, whose address is 949 Chadron Ave, Chadron, NE 69337 has been appointed as Personal Representatives of this estate after a formal hearing. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 28, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lori Miskimins
Lori Miskimins, Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Publish Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018
219
NOTICE
of
FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
and
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
CASE NO. PR 18 - 39
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska. In the Matter of the Estate of Frieda Jane Qualls, Deceased.
THE STATE OF NEBRASKA, TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE: Notice is hereby given that Roger P. Walter (545 Chadron Ave Chadron, NE 69337) has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims within two (2) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.
Dated this 27th day of November, 2018.
s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate
Publish Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2018
222
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Irene V. Hughes, Deceased. Case No. PR 16-45
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Testate Proceeding and For Order on Payment of Claims has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, 451 Main Street, on the 14th day of January, 2019, at 9:00 am.
/s/ Lori Miskimins
County Court Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2018