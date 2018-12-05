Try 1 month for 99¢

212

NOTICE

In the County Court of DAWES County, Nebraska

Estate of Donald L. Nelson, II, Deceased. Case No. PR 18-44

Notice is hereby given that on November 16, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Kendra A. Nelson, whose address is 138 Lake Street, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 28, 2019, or be forever barred.

/s/ Clerk Magistrate

Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO

201 East Third Street | P. O. Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

(308) 432-3339

Publish Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018

213

NOTICE

In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska

Estate of Frank J. Grimm, Deceased. Case No. PR 18-40

Notice is hereby given that on November 16, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Eva E. Grimm, whose address is 949 Chadron Ave, Chadron, NE 69337 has been appointed as Personal Representatives of this estate after a formal hearing. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 28, 2019, or be forever barred.

/s/ Lori Miskimins

Lori Miskimins, Clerk Magistrate

Amy L. Patras #22463

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,

Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO

201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

Publish Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018

219

NOTICE

of

FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

and

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CASE NO. PR 18 - 39

In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska. In the Matter of the Estate of Frieda Jane Qualls, Deceased.

THE STATE OF NEBRASKA, TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE: Notice is hereby given that Roger P. Walter (545 Chadron Ave Chadron, NE 69337) has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims within two (2) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.

Dated this 27th day of November, 2018.

s/Lori Miskimins

Clerk Magistrate

Publish Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2018

222

NOTICE

In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska

Estate of Irene V. Hughes, Deceased. Case No. PR 16-45

Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Testate Proceeding and For Order on Payment of Claims has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, 451 Main Street, on the 14th day of January, 2019, at 9:00 am.

/s/ Lori Miskimins

County Court Clerk Magistrate

Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,

Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO

201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

(308) 432-3339

Publish Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2018

