200
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Alma M. Sauser, Deceased
Case No. PR 18-3
Notice is hereby given that a Final Accounting and report of administration, a Schedule of Distribution and a Petition for Complete Settlement after Formal Testate Proceeding have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located at the Courthouse in Chadron, Nebraska, on November 30, 2018 at 11:30 A.M.
/s/ George W. Klein, Personal Representative
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 East Third Street | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Phone: 308-432-3339
Fax: 308-432-2960
Publish Nov. 14, 21, 28, 2018
212
NOTICE
In the County Court of DAWES County, Nebraska
Estate of Donald L. Nelson, II, Deceased. Case No. PR 18-44
Notice is hereby given that on November 16, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Kendra A. Nelson, whose address is 138 Lake Street, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 28, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street | P. O. Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018
213
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Frank J. Grimm, Deceased. Case No. PR 18-40
Notice is hereby given that on November 16, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Eva E. Grimm, whose address is 949 Chadron Ave, Chadron, NE 69337 has been appointed as Personal Representatives of this estate after a formal hearing. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 28, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lori Miskimins
Lori Miskimins, Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Publish Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018