NOTICE

In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska

Estate of Alma M. Sauser, Deceased

Case No. PR 18-3

Notice is hereby given that a Final Accounting and report of administration, a Schedule of Distribution and a Petition for Complete Settlement after Formal Testate Proceeding have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located at the Courthouse in Chadron, Nebraska, on November 30, 2018 at 11:30 A.M.

/s/ George W. Klein, Personal Representative

Matthew R. Watson #24735

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,

Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.

201 East Third Street | PO Box 1070

Chadron, NE 69337

Phone: 308-432-3339

Fax: 308-432-2960

Publish Nov. 14, 21, 28, 2018

NOTICE

In the County Court of DAWES County, Nebraska

Estate of Donald L. Nelson, II, Deceased. Case No. PR 18-44

Notice is hereby given that on November 16, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Kendra A. Nelson, whose address is 138 Lake Street, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 28, 2019, or be forever barred.

/s/ Clerk Magistrate

Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO

201 East Third Street | P. O. Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

(308) 432-3339

Publish Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018

NOTICE

In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska

Estate of Frank J. Grimm, Deceased. Case No. PR 18-40

Notice is hereby given that on November 16, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Eva E. Grimm, whose address is 949 Chadron Ave, Chadron, NE 69337 has been appointed as Personal Representatives of this estate after a formal hearing. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 28, 2019, or be forever barred.

/s/ Lori Miskimins

Lori Miskimins, Clerk Magistrate

Amy L. Patras #22463

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,

Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO

201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

Publish Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018

