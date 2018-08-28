103
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
August 21, 2018
SPECIAL MEETING
A special meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners was conducted at 9:00 A.M. on August 21, 2018 in the former County Courtroom at the Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Jake Stewart. Roll was called and those present were Jake Stewart and Webb Johnson. Commissioner Rivera was excused. Also present was Jerrod Jaeger, Public Defender; Katie Haynes; Becca Chasek and Mandy Brice, HR Department. The purpose of the meeting was to appoint an individual on a contracted basis until such time a Public Defender can be hired. Jerrod Jaeger informed the Board his last day of work will be September 30, 2018. He recommended the Board contract with Becca Chasek as she has experience in indigent defense. Mr. Jaeger has started withdrawing from these cases. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to accept the resignation of Jerrod Jaeger as Public Defender. Commissioner Stewart seconded the motion. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board publically thanked Mr. Jaeger for his years of service to Dawes County. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to contract the position with Becca Chasek effective August 22, 2018 at the current Public Defender salary with no benefits to fulfill said duties until such time a new Public Defender is appointed. Commissioner Stewart seconded the motion. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 9:35 A.M. there being no further business to come before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting.
