Regular Board Meeting
August 13, 2018
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on August 13, 2018 by President Menke at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, and Sandy Roes
Absent: Amanda Bannan and Jim O’Rourke
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the library. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mrs. Roes, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Roes
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, O’Rourke
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the agenda for the Regular Board Meeting for August 13, 2018. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Roes
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, O’Rourke
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on July 9, 2018. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Roes
Voting No:
Abstaining: Bannan, O’Rourke
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Awards and/or Honors
Julie Downing for receiving the National Rural Education Association Dissertation Award. The Chadron FBLA Chapter received the National Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit. The Chadron Public School District received the ALICAP Safety Honor Roll Award. Sandy Roes for receiving the Professional Services Award from the Nebraska Planning & Zoning Association.
High Fives
Christy Whidby and Jessica Garcia for painting their classrooms. Jerry Mack and Jon Cogdill received a NE Forest Service Grant for a sawmill and kiln. Job Corp for repairing locker doors. Great Plains for the donation of the satellite dish bracket. Verizon for the donation of 52 Backpack Supplies. Loni Watson for writing and receiving a $20,000 College Access Grant. Jerry Mack for being selected to present at the Healthy Youth Nebraska Conference on our Cardinals Committed project. Lorna Eliason and her 21st Century crew for outstanding summer camp experiences in art, science, and drama. Lorna presented some slides from these camps. Ken Navratil, ALICAP, asked me to pass along to everyone that the district is doing a great job on safety. To Jerry, Andy, and Uati on their parent meetings with emphasis on communication and chain of command.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
None
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report for July 2018
Fund, Balance, Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Transfers/Others, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 7.2017
General Fund 3,759,782.34 139,851.50 809,076.75 (14.56) (1,4,11.88) 3,089,130.65 2,482,960.53
Depreciation Fund 199,474.13 199,474.13 99,474.13
Lunch Fund 102,497.64 100.75 29,454.08 73,144.31 50,275.00
Special Building Fund 269,029.71 2,757.75 4,821.64 266,965.82 224,701.98
Cooperative Fund (1,469.80) 2,165.92 (3,635.72) (6,251.77)
Total 4,329,314.02 142,710.00 845,518.39 (1,426.44) 3,625,079.19 2,851,159.87
After eleven months the General Fund expenses are under budget by 14.62% or $1,800,800.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $192,447.39, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $7,708.28, the Special Building Fund in the amount of $4,821.64, and the Cooperative Fund in the amount of $78.89. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman (no to ck # 73405 Rita’s Travel for out of state travel for Mrs. Roes), Menke, Roes
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, O’Rourke
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Menke, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $11,810.12. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Roes
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, O’Rourke
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Old Business
Motion by Mrs. Roes, second by Mr. Huffman, to approve the 2018-19 Student/Parent Handbook. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Roes
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, O’Rourke
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
New Business
The following policies were tabled: Policy 1102 Recording of Others, Policy 3270 Sale and Disposal of Books, Equipment, and Supplies, Policy 3271 Lease, Sale, or Disposal of School District Buildings & Sites, Policy 3280 Income from School Sales and/or Services, Policy 9250 Remuneration and Reimbursement, Policy 6161 Equipment, Books, and Materials-DELETE, Policy 6140 Curriculum, Policy 6161.2 Guidelines for Care of Instructional Materials, Policy 6145.41 Physical Examinations, Policy 6145.5 Nondiscrimination-DELETE, Policy 6145.6 Public Performances and Exhibitions-DELETE, Policy 6145.7 Organizations/Associations-DELETE, Policy 6145.9 Insurance, and Policy 6146 Graduation Requirements.
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, second by Mr. Menke, to approve the report from Curriculum/Americanism Committee on the Americanism Review. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Roes
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, O’Rourke
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
No Board members volunteered for the Region 15 NASB Board of Director position.
Student Performance and Program Reports
Administrator Reports Including: Building Principals, Technology Director, Curriculum Director, and Maintenance Supervisor can be found on the district’s website at chadronschools.org.
Intermediate Principal Cogdill reported that the garden is doing well and reported on PBIS training. Middle School Principal Dressel reported on PBIS training and gave a high five to Morford’s on their quick work replacing carpet at the last minute. High School Principal Mack reported that the tile in the halls look great and the city should have Cedar Street open by the first day of school.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester reported that the days on the 2018-19 calendar have an extra day in the second semester, creating 3 forgiven days. The Board is invited to meet new staff Tuesday (8/14) at 7:30am in the HS Commons. Classified new hires include: Dusti Walker, HS Library Para; Spring Burks, MS Para; Kristan Tinnon, MS Para; Cynthia Mays, Primary Custodian; Alex Herbert; Primary Para; Kara Brodrick, Preschool SPED Para; and Rylee Black, Intermediate Para. Some wording was clarified in the Unit II agreement. NDE Approved the revised Superintendent Evaluation Form and the Specialized Teacher Evaluation Forms.
Board Member Roundtable (Non-Action)
Approving bills is something the Board did tonight for student learning.
Dr. Winchester reviewed the 2018-19 budget.
Advance Planning
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-October 1, 2018 @ Noon
Personnel Meeting-September 10, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Finance Committee Meeting – September 10, 2018 at Noon
Regular Board Meeting –September 10, 2018 at 5:30 PM
Finance Committee August 27, 2018 @ Noon
Special BOE Meeting August 27,2018 at 5:30 PM
NASB Area Membership Meetings-August 28, 2018 in Gering at 4:30 PM (Gary, Boone)
NASB Labor Relations Conference-September 5-6, 2018 in Lincoln (Tom, Boone?)
Chadron Record/Chadrad Election Candidate Forum-October 4, 2018 at 6:30 PM in City Hall
November 6, 2018 Statewide General Election
NASB/NCSA State Conference-November 14-16 in LaVista
AdvancED Engagement Review-November 26-29, 2018
NASB New BOE Member Workshop-November 27, 2018 in Gering
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Vote to Excuse Absent Board Member
Motion by Mrs. Roes, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to excuse board member Bannan from the meeting. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Roes
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, O’Rourke
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
No motion was made to excuse board member O’Rourke.
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mrs. Roes, to adjourn at 6:53 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Roes
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, O’Rourke
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Bills 8.13.2018
Alpha Rehabilitation, P.C. 289.22 ARROW BUILDING CENTER 295.98 BACH, CURT 430.03 BAUERKEMPERS 75.40 Black Hills Energy 415.55 BLACK HILLS WEEKLY GROUP 1,300.34 BYTESPEED 429.00 Capital Business Systems Inc. 1,435.49 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS 1,281.00 CATTNACH, JENNIFER 35.00 Cengage Learning 5,358.75 Chadron Ace Hardware 422.36 CHADRON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 380.00 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 1,256.52 CHADRON MEDICAL CLINIC P.C. 234.00 CHADRON ROTARY CLUB 120.00 Chadron State College Surplus 200.00 CITY OF CHADRON 3,714.60 CITY OF CHADRON 1,803.79 COLLEGE BOARD, THE 225.00 DAS State Accounting-Central Finance, 234.93 Domino’s Pizza 88.89 EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #13 71,425.61 Fire & Ice Mechanical 17,245.34 First National Bank - Omaha 2,397.36 Follett School Solutions, Inc. 7,602.87 GovConnection, Inc 11,144.77 Great Plains Communications 1,245.99 HENCEY PLUMBING 421.00 HILLS TIRE & SUPPLY 87.64 Hillyard/Sioux Falls 8,798.28 HOLIDAY INN EXRESSS - KEARNEY 99.95 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 19.14 John Deere Financial 102.63 JourneyEd.com.Inc. 1,500.00 Mays, Cindy 2.50 McCartney, Barb 165.00 Melchior Contracting, LLC 6,065.72 MODERN FARM EQUIPMENT 793.12 MORFORD’S DECORATING CENTER 3,039.99 NASB 144.00 NCSA 1,800.00 Nebraska Gov 46.00 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 10,673.93 Nebraskaland Tire 2,564.71 Occupational Therapy Services, LLC 400.00 One Source 225.00 OUTLAW PRINTERS 606.47 PEARSON EDUCATION 813.10 PERRY, GUTHERY, HAASE, & GESSFORD, P.C., L.L.O. 1,500.00 PETTY CASH ACCOUNT 732.00 Quality Inn-Kearney 1,574.25 RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 6,755.35 REALLY GOOD STUFF 170.96 REGION I 165.34 Rita’s Travel Connection, LLC 40.00 RIXSTINE RECOGNITION 6.00 ROBERT’S ELECTRIC 1,806.95 RON’S REPAIR 20.00 Scholastic, Inc. 21.95 SCHOOL DATEBOOKS 579.06 School Specialty Inc. 207.73 Skeeter’s NAPA Auto Parts 128.61 SOLID WASTE AGENCY OF NORTHWEST NEBRASKA 32.76 TOOF DIESEL REPAIR 748.29 TOOF, ALAN 160.00 U.S. Bank 7,131.88 Verizon Wireless 185.63 WAL-MART 273.47 WHITE RIVER FEED & SUPPLY 84.00 Winchester, Caroline 85.00 WRIGHT EXPRESS 582.19 General Fund 192,447.39 Lunchtime Solutions 7,583.93 Till, Ruth 43.60 VANCO Payment Solutions 0.70 WAL-MART 80.05 Lunch Fund 7,708.28 Security First Bank-Chadron 4,821.64 Special Building Fund 4,821.64 Verizon Wireless 27.55 Wright Express 51.34 Cooperative Fund 78.89 Total 205,056.20
Publish Aug. 22, 2018
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
August 14, 2018
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:00 A.M. on the 14th day of August, 2018 and published pursuant to public notice as required by law and or posted. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Stewart. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Johnson, seconded by Rivera, amending the Agenda to add Shelly Decker, Treasurer at 9:10 A.M. for a vehicle exemption application approval. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the following minutes, noting corrections where necessary to wit: July 10, 2018; July 16, 2018-open meetings, not posted, as recorded, adding sales roster and 1st of August, not 2nd of August as published in minutes. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. No correspondence was received. Lindy Coleman, Assessor, presented tax correction #5053 for the Boards review and approval. Upon review, Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to approve tax correction #5053 as presented and directed the Chairman to sign such. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Ms. Coleman then presented the 2019/2020 contract with Pritchard & Abbott in the amount of $3500.00. Upon review of the contract by the Board, Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, moved to accept and approve the 2019/2020 Pritchard & Abbott contract in the amount of $3500.00. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 9:10 A.M. Shelly Decker, Treasurer and Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer elect, met with the Board. She presented a vehicle application for NCAP (Northwest Community Action Partnership). Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to approve the application of NCAP for a vehicle exemption. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
There being no further business to be conducted by the Dawes County Board of Equalization the Chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:12 A.M. The next meeting will be held on September 11, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 06, 2018. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public.
Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board of Equalization is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
CHERYL FEIST
DAWES COUNTY CLERK
Publish Aug. 22, 2018
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
August 14, 2018
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:13 A.M. on the 14th day of August, 2018 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Stewart. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the amended Agenda item added twenty-four (24) hours prior to the meeting. This item being 2018 inventory approval by the Board. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, approving the minutes of the July 27, 2018 meeting and the August 07, 2018 minutes removing repeated information re: VSO budget. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Gary Fisher joined the meeting. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, to approve all claims with the exception of claim # 18080136 in the amount of $7112.12 payable to River A Holdings as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving claim #18080136 in the amount of $7112.23 payable to River A Holdings. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart, with Rivera abstaining from the vote. Nays: None. Motion carried. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting.
At 9:30 A.M. Tori Wild, JT Wild Inc. (Wild’s Bar & Grill) approached the Board to request approval for a SDL (Special Designated Liquor License) to serve alcohol at a wedding reception to be held September 15, 2018 at 5144 Highway 20. Upon review of the application, Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve the SDL application of JT Wild Inc. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Public comment ensued with Gary Fisher inquiring about the 1952 Willy’s Police Jeep surplus. The City of Crawford has had this Jeep in inventory; however, it was titled in Dawes County’s name so the County has to surplus it. Tourism Grants presented for Board approval included Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge in the amount of $250.00; Legend Buttes Rumble Car Show in the amount of $1000.00; Pine Ridge Wild Turkey Hunt in the amount of $500.00 and Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest in the amount of $500.00. Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve all tourism grants as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board reviewed a surplus request for a 1952 Willy’s Police Jeep. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to surplus the 1952 Willy’s Police Jeep. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, joined the meeting. The 2018 Audit engagement letter was reviewed by the Board. Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, moved to direct the Chairman to sign the engagement letter with GLR Accounting for the 2018 audit in the amount of $16,750.00. The Board reviewed Addendum #3 to the Crawford Law Enforcement contract. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to approve Addendum#3 to the Crawford Law Enforcement contract with monthly payments of $16,528.00 beginning October 15, 2018. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board approved monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments by general consent of the Board. At 9:50 A.M. the Board recessed.
At 10:00 A.M. The Board reconvened to regular session and Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. He presented the M.C. Schaff & Associates engineering proposal for West Dakota Junction Road. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to approve and accept the engineering proposal of M.C. Schaff & Associates in the amount of $15,555.00. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. A preliminary proposal for the Dunlap Road project was shared with the Board. No action was taken. Gravel hauling bids to haul limestone to Beaver Valley stockpile were opened to wit: Simon Contractor’s: $11.10 per ton from the Hot Springs Quarry and $9.75 per ton from the Maverick Pit. Naber Trucking-$10.80 per ton from the Hot Springs Quarry and $10.00 per ton from the Maverick Pit. Butch Hollibaugh Trucking-$13.00 per ton from the Hot Springs Quarry and $11.00 per ton from the Maverick Pit. Koozer Construction-$11.45 per ton from the Hot Springs Quarry and $10.95 per ton from the Maverick Pit. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to accept all bids received and directing the Highway Superintendent to make an agreement with Simon Contractors and Naber Trucking or go with Simon Contractor’s only. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Road Updates included the following to wit: District 1-started working on south end of Long Road and they have a full-time position open; District 2-doing work on Squaw Mound Road; District 3-working on Eleson Road. The Crusher is at Bartlett’s. The Board reviewed the 2018 Inventories presented by various departments. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to accept and approve all inventories submitted. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. The last order of business was salary discussion. Those present were Lindy Coleman, Assessor; Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer elect; Shelly Decker, Treasurer and Karl Dailey, Sheriff. Also present was Mandy Brice, HR Department. These Officials will report back to the next Commissioner meeting regarding a salary study.
At 12:00 P.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be August 28, 2018 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held in the former County Courtroom located in the basement of the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., August 23, 2018. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
August 14, 2018 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=Hwy Bridge Buyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation & Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,431.04 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $10,572.39 100 BAUERKEMPER’S INC $500.00 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-SHERIFF $941.60 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-VETERANS $338.31 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-WEED $851.70 100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $50.95 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $33,533.03 100 BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC $108.40 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $483.34 100 CENTURYLINK $1,023.37 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-EXTENSION $20.44 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $1,270.83 100 CHADRON LOCK $200.00 100 CHADRON PLUMBING $857.66 100 CITY OF CHADRON $719.24 100 CONNECTING POINT $506.29 100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $472.30 100 CULLIGAN-ASSESSOR $63.25 100 CULLIGAN-CO ATTORNEY $15.75 100 CULLIGAN-PUBLIC DEFENDER $27.25 100 CULLIGAN-SHERIFF $17.50 100 CULLIGAN-WEED $5.75 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $2,126.64 100 KARL DAILEY $20.00 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $498.97 100 DAWES COUNTY DISTRICT COURT $849.00 100 DAWES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $66.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00 100 DOLLAR GENERAL $22.50 100 DIXIE EATON $25.00 100 FIRE & ICE MECHANICAL $65.00 100 FIRST BANKCARD/CHERYL FEIST $31.50 100 FIRST BANKCARD/EXTENSION $178.42 100 FIRST BANKCARD/PUBLIC DEFENDER $132.42 100 FIRST BANKCARD/ROBERTA COLEMAN $67.70 100 FIRST BANKCARD/TREASURER $95.74 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VETERANS $77.31 100 FIRST BANKCARD/WEED DEPT $55.77 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $18,031.55 100 GALLS $611.52 100 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $256.79 100 GRP & ASSOCIATES,INC $44.00 100 HILLS TIRE & SUPPLY $15.00 100 WILLIAM HOMRIGHAUSEN $61.16 100 DAVID HUNT IV $69.00 100 JAEGER LAW OFFICE $40.00 100 KCSR-AM $115.00 100 MADISON NATIONAL LIFE $162.60 100 MANNA SYSTEMS AND CONSULTING $80.00 100 MIPS INC $7,582.12 100 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $264.04 100 NACEB $100.00 100 NE PUBLIC HEALTH ENVIRONMENTAL LAB $105.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $2,146.56 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE/LEVY $25.00 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-E911 $32.50 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-WEED $159.20 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $2,878.30 100 NEBRASKA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS/NPERS $25.00 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CO ATTORNEY $131.14 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/COUNTY COURT $101.10 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/DISTRICT CT $16.66 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/SHERIFF $205.40 100 KALEN NEDELLA $35.00 100 NORTHWEST NEBRASKA SHOOTERS ASSOC $150.00 100 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $203.89 100 OUTLAW PRINTERS,INC $210.00 100 PANHANDLE PUBLIC HEALTH $240.00 100 PC PITSTOP,INC $166.83 100 PESTS GO $35.00 100 PETERSEN DRUG $734.02 100 QUALITY TIRE $47.88 100 QUILL CORPORATION $782.30 100 RAMADA INN-KEARNEY $79.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL-WEBSITE $99.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ASSESSOR $6.11 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $498.12 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/DIST COURT $62.95 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/TREASURER $319.36 100 RELIABLE RV REPAIR $1,100.00 100 SADDLE ROCK ONE STOP $1,568.75 100 SCOTT ROBERTS ELECTRIC INC $7.87 100 SCOTTS BLUFF CO DETENTION CENTER $225.00 100 SKAVDAHL & EDMUND $5,340.08 100 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $13.55 100 DEBRA SMITH $35.00 100 SMITH,KING AND SIMMONS,PC $50.00 100 SOUTHERN HILLS FIRE & SAFETY $605.85 100 JIMMY STOKEY $37.18 100 TRANSUNION RISK AND ALTERNATIVE $25.00 100 UNIVERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN CAR RENTAL $340.75 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/COUNTY ATTORNEY $104.12 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/E911 $154.55 100 VINTAGE MASONARY $350.00 100 VSP VISION PLAN $228.85 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-WEED $8.88 100 DAN WORDEKEMPER $30.43 100 XEROX CORPORATION/E911 $603.74 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $14.00 100 XEROX CORPORATION/VETERANS OFFICE $105.37 200 AFLAC $295.74 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,325.68 200 ARROW BUILDING CENTER $46.24 200 BAUERKEMPER’S INC $605.04 200 BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY,INC $279.45 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,226.34 200 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY $71.07 200 CENTURYLINK $192.09 200 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $9.99 200 CHADRON GLASS & WINDOWS,INC $20.00 200 CITY OF CHADRON $109.06 200 CITY OF CRAWFORD $115.02 200 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $29.71 200 CROELL REDI-MIX INC $7,768.88 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $4,028.57 200 GECKO PRODUCTS & ENGINEERING,INC $717.32 200 GRIMM’S PUMP AND INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY $357.69 200 H&H SANITATION AND RECYCLING,INC $53.50 200 INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE $461.99 200 M C SCHAFF & ASSOCIATES INC $4,086.25 200 MATHESON LINWELD INC $32.42 200 MEDICAL ENTERPRISES,INC $110.0 200 MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. $147.68 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $828.11 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $110.25 200 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/ROADS $162.98 200 NMC EXCHANGE LLC/NEBRASKA MACHINERY $35,911.63 200 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $116.14 200 PETERSEN DRUG $3.49 200 PHILLIPS F & T INC $4,037.08 200 POWERPLAN $3,446.16 200 QUALITY TIRE $180.00 200 RDO TRUCK CENTER $510.25 200 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $7,112.12 200 RON’S REPAIR SHOP $44.50 200 SHUR-TITE PRODUCTS $517.40 200 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $1,087.16 200 STATE OF NE DEPT OF NATRL RESOURCES $40.00 200 STURDEVANT’S AUTO PARTS $1.99 200 T CONNELL TRUCKING $22,632.00 200 VERIZON WIRELESS/ROADS $209.68 200 VSP VISION PLAN $115.43 200 WESTCO $6,925.80 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $74.48 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11 990 CHADRON COMMUNITY RECREATION $655.00 990 CLASSICS IN THE PARK COMMITTEE $2,020.00 990 CRAWFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $1,400.20 990 FIRST BANKCARD/TOURISM $231.71 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $219.52 990 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $58.98 990 MALY MARKETING $270.00 990 MANNA SYSTEMS AND CONSULTING $67.50 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $47.40 990 NEBRASKA TRAVEL ASSOCIATION $150.00 990 NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE $1,000.00 990 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/VISITOR PROMO $3.68 990 RIDE THE RIDGE $771.00 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 995 CRAWFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $9,167.60 995 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $34.88 995 FUR TRADE DAYS,INC $3,500.00 995 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $4.18 995 POST PLAYHOUSE $3,000.00 1100 PICTOMETRY INTERNATIONAL CORP $3,155.60 1900 VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE $150.00 2500 CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS $8,525.95 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.14 2910 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $195.00 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.26
Publish Aug. 22, 2018