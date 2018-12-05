224
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
November 27, 2018
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:05 A.M. on the 27th day of November, 2018 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Johnson. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Johnson and Rivera. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, moved to excuse Jake Stewart from today’s meeting. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Per LB 898 the Vice Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Sam Wellnitz and Dave Coe joined the meeting in progress. Motion by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the minutes of the November 13, 2018 with the following correction to wit: Andrew Forney, not Andrew Snyder, as recorded. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting in progress. Motion by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving all claims with the exception of claim #’s 18110187 in the amount of $720.76 and 18110248 in the total amount of $9,392.89 both payable to River A Holdings. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Public Comment ensued with Tim Buskirk, Forest Service; Mr. Buskirk updated the Board on Forest Service activities and reported this was a busy year with out of state hunting on Forest Service lands. He also brought forward a concern to the Board regarding Landowners locking county roads thus compromising access to forest lands. He offered to work with the Board to have the Forest Service start maintaining some of these roads to eliminate roads being locked up without access. He reported the State of Nebraska’s “Good Neighbor” agreement was signed and fuels reduction will be done a huge cost savings. This program will be looked at again by the Forest Service. Board Reports ensued: Rivera-Region 1 met, the Division of Behavioral Health has been set up at three (3) sites in the State. Other Boards were business as usual. Johnson-Didn’t make some meetings due to a conflict, however; OHD is implementing payroll changes. Other Boards business as usual. Correspondences acknowledged by the Board included the NIRMA letter regarding Board openings. The Board reviewed and approved by general consent monthly fee, mileage reports of the various departments. The Board recessed at 9:39 A.M. and reconvened to regular session at 9:49 A.M.
At 9:50 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. Lacy Troester, Fuller Construction, joined the meeting. Road Updates included the following to wit: District 1-hauling to District 3, blading and removing trees on Egan Road. District 2-still working on Flag Butte. Commissioner Rivera inquired about Buttermilk Road. District 2 is also hauling to District 3. District 3-fininshed hauling to Lone Tree Road. Blading and hauling on Norman Road. Crusher-dozing at Garrett pit, will start stripping Eleson pit. A crusher will be rented for approximately one (1) month. John Axtell, KCSR Radio, joined the meeting. Andy Forney, D.A. Davidson, met with the Board. Resolution No. 2018-23 was introduced by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, to call the 2012 Courthouse Bonds and authorize early redemption. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. The parameters resolution will be adopted at later date. At 10:10 A.M. bids for the West Dakota Junction Road Bridge project were opened. Two (2) bids were received to wit: Fuller Construction-$189,450.00 and Norfolk Contracting-$159,675.00. Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, moved to accept all bids submitted and directed the Highway Superintendent to review said bids with a recommendation to the Board at the December 11, 2018 Commissioner meeting.
At 10:33 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Vice Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be December 11, 2018 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization Meeting, followed by the Commissioner Meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. Both meetings will be held in the former County Courtroom located in the basement of the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., December 06, 2018. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
November 27, 2018 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=Hwy Bridge Buyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation & Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
Publish Dec. 5, 2018
225
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
NOVEMBER 5, 2018
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 5th day of November, 2018, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following individuals were present: John Coates, Miles Bannan, Mark Werner, George Klein and Keith Crofutt. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: City Attorney Adam Edmund and Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson.
Mayor Coates called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-22, October 15, 2018
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Minutes for the Problem Resolution Team meeting held August 22, 2018, as approved by the PRT on October 24, 2018, were distributed.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The time being 6:03 o’clock p.m., Mayor Coates opened the public hearing regarding a Liquor License Application for a Retail Class C, Beer, Wine, and Distilled Spirits, On and Off Sale, Liquor License for Chadron Hospitality, LLC dba Holiday Inn Express.
The following spoke regarding the application: Janelle Winkelman, manager for Chadron Hospitality, LLC: Cheryl Welch and Chief of Police Tim Lordino.
There being no one else wishing to be heard, Mayor Coates closed the public hearing at 6:21 o’clock p.m.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-105, which Resolution recommends approval of the application of Chadron Hospitality, LLC, dba Holiday Inn Express, for a Retail Class C, Beer, Wine, and Distilled Spirits, On and Off Sale, Liquor License. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-105 was passed and adopted.
Councilmembers received a copy of the updated draft of the City of Chadron Employee Safety Regulations Manual. City Manager Yanker stated that this was put on the agenda for discussion purposes. Additional time to review the document is being allowed before any action is taken by the Council.
Mayor Coates questioned addressing the issue of firearms and weapons in the workplace. Councilmember Werner offered some suggestions.
It was agreed that the concerns and suggestions brought up will be discussed with the Safety Committee, with the proposed manual being brought back at a future meeting for the Council’s consideration.
Motion was made, seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. After addressing several questions, the following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
City Manager Yanker thanked the Chadron City Employees Association for sponsoring the Chili Cook-off. He also reminded all that recreational and travel trailers need to be off the street effective November 1, 2018.
Chief of Police Tim Lordino informed everyone that 2019 dog licenses will be available at the Police Department on November 13, 2018. He also distributed information regarding the Shop With a Cop program.
Councilmember Bannan thanked the community for its great support on Halloween and reminded all to return their ballots for the upcoming election.
Councilmember Klein thanked the community for their support of the Honor Guard flight.
Mayor Coates encouraged all to vote in the upcoming election.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 6:50 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Dec. 5, 2018