SWANN Board of Director’s Meeting
November 15, 2018
Chairman Jake Stewart called the November 15, 2018 Board of Director’s meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall Chambers, 234 Main Street. The following members were present for roll call. Chadron, George Klein; Clinton, Roy Retzlaff; Dawes County Jake Stewart; Gordon, Glenn Spaugh; Hay Springs, Keith Kearns; Sheridan County Loren Paul & Whitney, Julie Raben. Members absent; Crawford, Harrison, Hemingford, Rushville and Sioux County. Stewart pointed out the posting of the Open Meetings Act in the rear of the room.
Approval of Agenda
Chairman Stewart presented the agenda. Member Paul moved to approve the agenda as slated. Member Kearns seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Approval of September 20, 2018 Minutes
Stewart presented the 9-20-18 minutes. There being no additions or corrections member Klein moved to approve the minutes. Member Paul seconded the motion. Members voting aye Chadron, Clinton, Dawes County, Gordon, Hay Springs, Sheridan County. Members abstaining, Whitney. Motion carried.
Approval of Claims/Budget September 2018
Executive Director Frank Nemeth reviewed the September claims/budget with the Board. At the end of September the Agency was 34% through the fiscal year. On the revenue side the Agency was 34.35% of anticipated. Nemeth point out gate fees and other income. On the expense side the Agency was at 36.09% of anticipated. Nemeth pointed out Fuel, wire, Licenses/permits, the insurance, & repairs. Nemeth reviewed the reserve accounts for the Board pointing out the payment from the debt service fund and the withdrawal from the disposal equipment reserve that was put into a CD at Farmers State Bank. Nemeth reviewed the paid bills pointing out check numbers 43089& 43198. The tonnage report was reviewed. At the end of September the Agency had a negative cash flow of $47,942.61 and a negative year to date cash flow of $38,401.47. Member Klein moved to approve the September claim/budget. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Approval of October Claims/Budget
Nemeth reviewed the October claims/budget for the Board. At the end of October the Agency was 42% of the fiscal year. On the revenue side the Agency was 43.98% of projected. Nemeth pointed out Gate fees, Recycling income and other income. On the expense side the Agency was at 44.52% of projected. Nemeth pointed out Landfill Construction, Transfer from Contingency reserve, engineering, fuel, & wages. Nemeth reviewed the reserve accounts and tonnage report. Nemeth reviewed the paid bills pointing out check numbers 43214, 43260, 43265, 43273, & 43281. At the end of October the Agency had a positive cash flow of $19,399.54 and a negative year to date cash flow of $19,001.93. Member Kearns moved to approve the October claims/budget. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. Members voting aye: Clinton, Dawes County, Gordon, Hay Springs, Sheridan County, & Whitney. Members abstaining, Chadron. Motion carried.
Director’s Report
Director Nemeth apprised the Board of the following items:
Landfill expansion status. Nemeth explained that the Agency would not require a major modification at this time as there remains approximately 10 feet on the average available for waste on another lift already approved under the current permit. Engineering calculations provided this information. The actual height of each bale is 32”. The Agency was operating under the assumption that each bale was 36”. While the Agency had always requested permission to vertically expand 5 bales per lift which we though amounted. To 15 feet, in actuality we were only expanding vertically 13.3 feet. Because the NDEQ permits to elevations, we gained about 2 feet within the permitted elevation with each lift. Currently the Agency is on the 4th life and still permitted about 10 feet on the average above where we are at the present time. This will provide about 2 more years of available space for solid waste disposal with the current permit.
CD purchased at Farmers State Bank in Chadron for the amount of $308,596.47 at 3.26% interest for the post closure fund for 5 years. Member Kearns moved to approve the CD purchase and member Klein seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Scrap iron cleanup
Baler cylinder installation
CD disposal charges outlined for SWANN member entities. Nemeth will write up a policy and present at the January meeting stating that demolition of buildings owned by city/county will pay for roll-off boxes and associated cd disposal charges and any event covered by insurance where the town/county is reimbursed by insurance. No charges if there is no CD, for regular community cleanup, weather related cleanup (branches etc.)
Agency Business
Stewart suggested there be a recycling box be put on the East side of town. Nemeth will check into this.
Adjourn
There being no further business before the Board at 8:40 Chairman Stewart declared the meeting adjourned.
